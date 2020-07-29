IN RECENT weeks, chaos is unfolding in Democrat cities where law enforcement is hamstrung and unable to do their jobs. Professional anarchists recently tried to take control over part of our nation’s capital, unofficially naming it the “Black House Autonomous Zone.” The group attempted to destroy a statue of President Andrew Jackson located across the street from the White House. After failing to topple the statue, the group shifted their focus, and destroyed a bust of the father of our country, President George Washington.
Despite all this, Joe Biden, refuses as the leader of the Democratic Party to speak out and put an end to the lawlessness. The chaos is a sad preview of what America will look like if Joe Biden is elected in November— “autonomous zones” will become “Biden zones.” When the chips are down, Joe Biden caves to the radical left and scapegoats’ police.
During a recent interview on NowThis, an extremely liberal media outlet, Joe Biden said police departments using military equipment “become the enemy.” Biden went on to say that he agrees that the government can redirect funding away from law enforcement.
That coded language from Joe Biden is the same being peddled by left-wing activists who want to defund and abolish the police. Redirecting funding means cutting or defunding the police by any definition.
As a graduate of the New Hampshire Police Academy who served as a sworn peace officer, I understand the vast range of services, and help, provided by men and women in law enforcement. The overwhelming majority of police officers are good, decent people who wake up every morning wanting to make a positive difference in the lives of others.
The redirection of funding Joe Biden is calling for will lead to less funding, and effectively end policing as we know it. For example, the recently released Joe Biden-Bernie Sanders Unity Task Force agenda calls to eliminate qualified immunity, which protects police and law enforcement from frivolous and costly lawsuits. The elimination of qualified immunity would create exorbitant legal costs and drain critical department resources, effectively cutting funding.
That raises some very serious questions for the Former Vice President:
If Joe Biden and the Democrats are successful in defunding the police, who will respond to emergency 911 calls?
Who will protect victims of abuse in desperate need of help?
Who will stop violent criminals from harming our most vulnerable communities?
Joe Biden and the Democrats don’t have the answers to those life or death questions.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump stands proudly alongside law enforcement. The recent endorsement by the National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO), which represents more than 1,000 police associations and 241,000 sworn officers, proves that President Trump is the Law and Order President.
This well-respected organization had previously endorsed the Obama-Biden presidential ticket in both 2008 and 2012. But throughout his run for the presidency in 2020, Joe Biden has abandoned the brave men and women who risk life and limb to keep our communities safe.
Last Monday, President Trump furthered his support when he participated in a roundtable with people whose lives were saved by law enforcement. The President heard directly from men and women who shared their stories of police heroism.
President Trump understands that everyday law enforcement men and women make courageous sacrifices to keep citizens safe. Last year alone, 89 police officers were killed in the line of duty while fulfilling their sacred duty of serving those in danger and distress.
Despite the recent disgusting demonization of our nation’s brave men and women in blue by the radical left, the overwhelming majority of law enforcement honorably protect and serve their communities.
Americans don’t want to defund the police—Americans want law and order.
It’s truly quite the split screen unfolding right now in American politics. On one side, you have Joe Biden afraid to stand up to the lawlessness in an effort to appease the mobs that make up the Democratic Party.
On the other side, you have President Trump unapologetically supporting American law enforcement and upholding law and order.
I know what side I’m on.