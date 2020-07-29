IN RECENT weeks, chaos is unfolding in Democrat cities where law enforcement is hamstrung and unable to do their jobs. Professional anarchists recently tried to take control over part of our nation’s capital, unofficially naming it the “Black House Autonomous Zone.” The group attempted to destroy a statue of President Andrew Jackson located across the street from the White House. After failing to topple the statue, the group shifted their focus, and destroyed a bust of the father of our country, President George Washington.

Despite all this, Joe Biden, refuses as the leader of the Democratic Party to speak out and put an end to the lawlessness. The chaos is a sad preview of what America will look like if Joe Biden is elected in November— “autonomous zones” will become “Biden zones.” When the chips are down, Joe Biden caves to the radical left and scapegoats’ police.

During a recent interview on NowThis, an extremely liberal media outlet, Joe Biden said police departments using military equipment “become the enemy.” Biden went on to say that he agrees that the government can redirect funding away from law enforcement.

That coded language from Joe Biden is the same being peddled by left-wing activists who want to defund and abolish the police. Redirecting funding means cutting or defunding the police by any definition.

As a graduate of the New Hampshire Police Academy who served as a sworn peace officer, I understand the vast range of services, and help, provided by men and women in law enforcement. The overwhelming majority of police officers are good, decent people who wake up every morning wanting to make a positive difference in the lives of others.

The redirection of funding Joe Biden is calling for will lead to less funding, and effectively end policing as we know it. For example, the recently released Joe Biden-Bernie Sanders Unity Task Force agenda calls to eliminate qualified immunity, which protects police and law enforcement from frivolous and costly lawsuits. The elimination of qualified immunity would create exorbitant legal costs and drain critical department resources, effectively cutting funding.

That raises some very serious questions for the Former Vice President:

If Joe Biden and the Democrats are successful in defunding the police, who will respond to emergency 911 calls?

Who will protect victims of abuse in desperate need of help?

Who will stop violent criminals from harming our most vulnerable communities?

Joe Biden and the Democrats don’t have the answers to those life or death questions.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump stands proudly alongside law enforcement. The recent endorsement by the National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO), which represents more than 1,000 police associations and 241,000 sworn officers, proves that President Trump is the Law and Order President.

This well-respected organization had previously endorsed the Obama-Biden presidential ticket in both 2008 and 2012. But throughout his run for the presidency in 2020, Joe Biden has abandoned the brave men and women who risk life and limb to keep our communities safe.

Last Monday, President Trump furthered his support when he participated in a roundtable with people whose lives were saved by law enforcement. The President heard directly from men and women who shared their stories of police heroism.

President Trump understands that everyday law enforcement men and women make courageous sacrifices to keep citizens safe. Last year alone, 89 police officers were killed in the line of duty while fulfilling their sacred duty of serving those in danger and distress.

Despite the recent disgusting demonization of our nation’s brave men and women in blue by the radical left, the overwhelming majority of law enforcement honorably protect and serve their communities.

Americans don’t want to defund the police—Americans want law and order.

It’s truly quite the split screen unfolding right now in American politics. On one side, you have Joe Biden afraid to stand up to the lawlessness in an effort to appease the mobs that make up the Democratic Party.

On the other side, you have President Trump unapologetically supporting American law enforcement and upholding law and order.

I know what side I’m on.

Corey R. Lewandowski is a senior advisor to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. He lives in Windham.

Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Tina Nadeau: Protecting jurors and the jury system during COVID-19
Op-eds

Tina Nadeau: Protecting jurors and the jury system during COVID-19

  • Carl Perreault

WHEN the COVID-19 pandemic first struck the state this spring, the Judicial Branch acted to protect the safety of our citizens by suspending all jury trials. Following several weeks of careful planning and preparation, as well as instituting significant measures to protect the health of pros…

Monday, July 27, 2020
Sunday, July 26, 2020
Thursday, July 23, 2020
Jon Schleuss: Why we need to save the news in New Hampshire
Op-eds

Jon Schleuss: Why we need to save the news in New Hampshire

IN 2018, a local newsroom reported on allegations of misconduct against the Salem police department. This investigative reporting triggered a momentous chain of events. The town manager was empowered to investigate the department and how it handled internal investigations, resulting in a dam…

Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Jennifer Horn: The excuse tour
Op-eds

Jennifer Horn: The excuse tour

  • Updated

Tomorrow, a Pepto Bismol-colored bus emblazoned with the words “Women For Trump 2020” will make its way through the state of New Hampshire, led by Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law and staffed with women who have long been voices in the conservative movement.

Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Ken Robbins: What's lost when camps close? $150M and so much more
Op-eds

Ken Robbins: What's lost when camps close? $150M and so much more

FOR OVER a century, camp has been a summertime staple, nowhere more so than in New Hampshire. Every year, as camps help shape the lives of over 150,000 young people, New Hampshire’s camp industry generates millions of dollars in revenue and supports countless jobs. In 2020, however, every ca…

Gray Fitzgerald: Simply saying we are not racist is not enough
Op-eds

Gray Fitzgerald: Simply saying we are not racist is not enough

IN THE late 1970s and early 80s, I was part of a small inner-city house church in Atlanta. At that time, as in all major cities in the country, Atlanta was experiencing “white flight” in older inner-city neighborhoods. Blacks were moving in. Whites were uncomfortable and moving out.

Monday, July 20, 2020
Tom Raffio: Dental offices reopening: Heroes work here!
Op-eds

Tom Raffio: Dental offices reopening: Heroes work here!

HAVE YOU seen the signs thanking heroes emerging during the COVID-19 pandemic? I haven’t seen one listing dental professionals, but I think they should be included. Outside of every dental office a sign should appear that says, “Heroes Work Here!”

Kimberly Marlowe Hartnett: MacDowell rebranding is about respect
Op-eds

Kimberly Marlowe Hartnett: MacDowell rebranding is about respect

  • Updated

WHEN I first worked for newspapers and the Associated Press in New Hampshire in the 1970s, there was an interlude when the accepted style was: “Ms. Smith (who prefers that designation)...” I’ve since told many disbelieving students about this bumpy construction. I use it to make the point th…

Sunday, July 19, 2020
Ellen Anderson: Legacy of a Confederate general
Op-eds

Ellen Anderson: Legacy of a Confederate general

I AM a direct descendant of General John Brown Gordon, a great-great grandchild. I, along with 44 other living descendants, have signed a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia to remove General Gordon’s statue from its prominent location in front of the state capitol building.

Matt Mowers: Great American comeback continues
Op-eds

Matt Mowers: Great American comeback continues

A FEW short months ago economists across the country were predicting the absolute worst for our nation. These so-called experts said we were going to lose up to 8.5 million jobs and that we would see an unemployment rate nearing 20 percent, all while predicting we were headed toward a bear m…

Friday, July 17, 2020
Loretta Jay: Amendment undermines marriage...literally
Op-eds

Loretta Jay: Amendment undermines marriage...literally

ON THE second to last day of the session, the New Hampshire Senate tacked an unrelated amendment onto a guaranteed-to-pass bill. This move, done without notifying constituents, gives anyone temporary authorization to officiate a marriage. This will increase the risk of coronavirus spread. Th…

Thursday, July 16, 2020