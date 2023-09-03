AMENDMENT 14, Section 3: “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”
To my fellow conservatives who’ve expressed surprise at my vocal support for enforcing the 14th Amendment Section 3, I ask: Shouldn’t we, as staunch defenders of our Constitution, prioritize it above all else, including political allegiances?
To those who accuse me of betraying former President Donald Trump by upholding the Constitution, I pose a question: When did loyalty to a single individual eclipse our commitment to conservative values and the very foundation of our nation?
The Constitution of the United States is the most important legal document ever created. It isn’t a tool to be wielded only when it suits our narrative and discarded when it challenges us. Haven’t Republicans accused progressives, liberals, and others of undermining and ignoring the Constitution as a decades-long talking point?
Section 3 has not been interpreted by the U.S. Supreme Court so, of course, one should expect debate about its meaning, effect, and impact. Even as a conservative textualist, the words and sentences in Section 3 require a thorough historical legal analysis, interpretation, and conclusion.
These highly respected legal scholars have concluded that the 14th Amendment Section 3 of the Constitution disqualifies Donald Trump from being on the ballot for president. Furthermore, they conclude that it is the duty of secretaries of state to uphold the Constitution, which means not placing Trump on the ballot. This comprehensive legal analysis and conclusion are compelling.
It is therefore incumbent that the issue of interpretation and enforcement of Section 3 make its way to the Supreme Court so that those who have a duty to honor the Constitution and enforce Section 3 have the legal guidance they need. No one knows how the Supreme Court would decide this issue, but a single decision from them is better than the potential chaos of having 50 separate decisions, one from each of 50 secretaries of state across the nation. Furthermore, it’s crucial to avoid the complications that could arise if a decision is made after New Hampshire has already held its first-in-the-nation primary.
Everyone, Trump, Trump supporters, Republicans, Democrats, etc., should want the Supreme Court to render a decision on Section 3. Trump and his supporters should be urging legal scholars who disagree with Baude, Paulsen, Luttig, and Tribe to write a thorough analysis of their opposite position.
Ignoring the 14th Amendment Section 3 is not a viable approach. The NHGOP seems to be advocating this by saying everyone should be on the ballot and not even mentioning the requirements of age, source of citizenship, and residency set forth in Article 2 of the Constitution. To ignore or sidestep this issue on the grounds of political expediency betrays the very principles we conservatives hold dear.
The Constitution needs an advocate. I intend to be that advocate.
Wolfeboro lawyer Corky S. Messner was the 2020 Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate.
IN THE REALM of American politics, few events carry the weight and significance of the New Hampshire Primary. As the first-in-the-nation primary, this longstanding tradition has served as a beacon of democratic participation, fostering a unique connection between candidates and voters. No ma…
AS A soon-to-be 20-year-old who has had the privilege of growing up with access to the internet and social media, I have been exposed to the biases perpetuated by the media for as long as I can remember. As a White woman growing up in small-town New Hampshire, however, I did not always reali…
IN A recent op-ed by state Senator Cindy Rosenwald, she cites “a recent study from Harvard Medical School shows Medicare Advantage to be a critical tool to improve access to affordable health care for our most vulnerable.”
DO YOU remember when the Confederate Army of Mississippi under General Donald Trump attacked Union forces at Shiloh, Tennessee, resulting in 23,746 Americans being killed or wounded — the greatest toll in any battle in America up to that date? Or perhaps you remember the ill-fated Trump’s Ch…
NEW HAMPSHIRE seniors are a special population. As the state with the second-oldest population, we need more people than ever to work in long-term care. It’s no secret that the pandemic led us to a historic national labor shortage. While we’ve been slow to rebound, nursing homes are now brac…
ONE HUNDRED years ago electricity came almost exclusively from fossil fuels. The poles and wires that connected homes to power plants delivered electricity created through the burning of coal and oil. Today, those same poles and wires deliver electricity from a much wider portfolio of fuel s…
THERE IS no doubt about it, New Hampshire has an aging population. Our older neighbors, friends, family and colleagues are more frequently targeted by a variety of scams. Hats off to the Attorney General’s Office of Elder Abuse and Financial Exploitation for doubling the size of their team i…