AMENDMENT 14, Section 3: “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”

To my fellow conservatives who’ve expressed surprise at my vocal support for enforcing the 14th Amendment Section 3, I ask: Shouldn’t we, as staunch defenders of our Constitution, prioritize it above all else, including political allegiances?

Wolfeboro lawyer Corky S. Messner was the 2020 Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate.

Friday, September 01, 2023

Richard Gulla: New Hampshire Primary is worth defending

IN THE REALM of American politics, few events carry the weight and significance of the New Hampshire Primary. As the first-in-the-nation primary, this longstanding tradition has served as a beacon of democratic participation, fostering a unique connection between candidates and voters. No ma…

Kathryn Hocevar: Media shapes our biases and behaviors

AS A soon-to-be 20-year-old who has had the privilege of growing up with access to the internet and social media, I have been exposed to the biases perpetuated by the media for as long as I can remember. As a White woman growing up in small-town New Hampshire, however, I did not always reali…

Thursday, August 31, 2023
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Kathryn Kindopp: Nursing homes need flexibility, not rigid mandates

NEW HAMPSHIRE seniors are a special population. As the state with the second-oldest population, we need more people than ever to work in long-term care. It’s no secret that the pandemic led us to a historic national labor shortage. While we’ve been slow to rebound, nursing homes are now brac…

Monday, August 28, 2023
Rob Furino: Renewable natural gas is coming to NH

ONE HUNDRED years ago electricity came almost exclusively from fossil fuels. The poles and wires that connected homes to power plants delivered electricity created through the burning of coal and oil. Today, those same poles and wires deliver electricity from a much wider portfolio of fuel s…

Sunday, August 27, 2023
Friday, August 25, 2023
Pamela Dube: If you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam

THERE IS no doubt about it, New Hampshire has an aging population. Our older neighbors, friends, family and colleagues are more frequently targeted by a variety of scams. Hats off to the Attorney General’s Office of Elder Abuse and Financial Exploitation for doubling the size of their team i…