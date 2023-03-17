AS ANIMAL lovers in New Hampshire understand, veterinary care can be eye-poppingly expensive. The number of American households with at least one pet is at an all-time high, as are pet care costs. This year, consumers are estimated to spend well over $30 billion on veterinarian care and product sales, according to the American Pet Products Association.

As pressure mounts on the family budget in an inflationary economy, many who consider their pets like family are trying to balance veterinary costs with the ability to provide the best possible care for their pets. It is not surprising that so many are now turning to pet insurance for financial protection.

D.J. Bettencourt of Salem is deputy commissioner of the New Hampshire Insurance Department. James Fox of Hooksett is director of the department’s Property and Casualty Division.

