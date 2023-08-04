AS GRANITE Staters continue to struggle with the catastrophic floods of the past few weeks, these incredibly sad events highlight the importance of improving our overall flood preparedness. From our perspective, a critical first step is to understand and appreciate the importance and value of flood insurance. After all, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, flooding is New Hampshire’s most common and costly natural disaster.

By most estimates, fewer than 35% of New Hampshire property owners buy flood insurance. We understand that there are several misconceptions that have resulted in so few people having adequate flood insurance coverage. For example, some people feel a false sense of security because they live on property they have always considered to be “high and dry.” Unfortunately, as recent storms demonstrated in both New Hampshire and Vermont, even those who thought they would never be impacted by flooding were left lacking coverage they desperately need.

Salem’s D.J. Bettencourt is the Deputy Commissioner of the New Hampshire Insurance Department. Joan Pageau is the President of the NH Association of Insurance Agents. She lives in Loudon.

