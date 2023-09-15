NEW HAMPSHIRE Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley has more than a few beefs online. Recently, the chairman — who is chronically active on Twitter/X — seemed content to have settled them by blocking nearly every dissenting voice, including accredited media outlets like NH Journal and The New England Take.
For a man who is otherwise happy to hand down rather venomous criticism of his adversaries, he appears to be quite thin-skinned when it comes to any critique of his own performance.
Although this pattern of behavior isn’t new for Buckley, his reasoning is ever more frail. For instance, in blocking The New England Take, he declared its editor a “fool” on account of his support of Donald Trump’s election fraud allegations. This in spite of the fact that A. J. Kierstead (the editor) has consistently avowed the opposite stance. NH Journal, likewise, has an editorial policy that is often contrary to the Trump narrative.
Perhaps Buckley was thinking of my differing contributions to that outlet, or perhaps — more likely — he was not thinking at all; but it nonetheless betrays his scattershot opposition to legitimate counterpoints.
How is the leader of a major party in one of the most consequential primary states so averse to serious discourse? Is it not one of his most important roles as a Democrat thought leader to actively engage with alternative views on the weighty issues of the day?
Buckley has been challenged for party leadership as recently as 2021, and his mounting aggression surely must place his lengthy primacy in contention. What’s more, his vocal support for disgraced state representative and accused pedophile Stacey Laughton (even after Laughton’s previous criminal convictions came to light) cannot but draw a grim pall over his term as the party’s leader.
Buckley’s open disdain for New Hampshire’s powerful libertarian contingent represents an even more naked unwillingness to exist within the political reality of the state. Some of the most prominent state libertarians have been victims of the Buckley block for several years. It’s hard to believe that most mainstream members of the Democratic Party are as willing to exist in the dialectical vacuum that the chairman so vigorously embraces.
Who can be so childish as to claim victory in a debate by stoppering his ears?
Indeed it’s true that online discourse is often a discourteous and uncomfortable domain; but it’s also undoubtedly true that society is better served through contests in the arena of intellectual rivalry than it is in a partisan echo chamber. Neither party profits by isolating itself, as the prolonged history of all the world’s existence so clearly bears out.
Dover’s D. S. Dexter Tarbox Jr. is a conservative author and commentator. He is an opinion contributor at TheNewEnglandTake.com, NH Journal, and Granite Grok, among others.
