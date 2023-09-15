NEW HAMPSHIRE Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley has more than a few beefs online. Recently, the chairman — who is chronically active on Twitter/X — seemed content to have settled them by blocking nearly every dissenting voice, including accredited media outlets like NH Journal and The New England Take.

For a man who is otherwise happy to hand down rather venomous criticism of his adversaries, he appears to be quite thin-skinned when it comes to any critique of his own performance.

Dover’s D. S. Dexter Tarbox Jr. is a conservative author and commentator. He is an opinion contributor at TheNewEnglandTake.com, NH Journal, and Granite Grok, among others.

Thursday, September 14, 2023
Russell Perkins: Ukraine war is about values and rule of law

GIVEN THE overwhelming importance of the U.S. continuing to help Ukraine in its struggle for existence, it seems incomprehensible that any member of Congress would be against it. And yet, in July of this year, not 1, not 10; but 70 Republican members of Congress voted to approve a Matt Gaetz…

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Jennifer Eber: Championing civics in the NH classrooms

IN EARLY August, Gov. Chris Sununu signed Senate Bill 216, which requires state schools to meet requirements for civics education for elementary, middle, and high school students. As we start the new scholastic year, these civics requirements offer our students an inspiring opportunity to en…

Tuesday, September 12, 2023
James A. Betti: Ramaswamy will carry on Trump's good works

WHEN THE first Republican primary debate ended, people knew things were never going to be the same. The exact time it happened cannot be pinpointed but the onstage career politicians had figured it out. With his fresh energy and youth, Vivek Ramaswamy announced his presence to the political …

Harvey Silverman: Fond memories of past New Hampshire primaries

THERE HE WAS, walking along the main street in Manchester wearing an inverted galosh on his head. It was a galosh of the old and classic style, similar to what I had worn on my feet as a boy more than 60 years earlier, made of heavy black rubber that extends above the ankle and with black me…

Monday, September 11, 2023
Senator Lou D’Allesandro: Mental health crisis is real and evolving

WHEN WE turn on the television, open the newspaper, or in many cases today, launch social media apps, we are overwhelmingly met with it. When we bear witness to yet another obituary shared by a grieving loved one, friend, neighbor, or community member, we are met with it. As a community, we …

Sunday, September 10, 2023
Friday, September 08, 2023
Richard H. Girard: How will a shiny new building fix our schools?

ON MAY 19, 2021, Dr. John Goldhardt, Manchester’s then-superintendent of schools, presented 20 pages of facilities recommendations to the Board of School Committee. Accompanying the recommendations were the 2021 MGT Consulting Group’s facilities study and Davis Demographics enrollment study.

Len Turcotte: NH’s housing 'crisis'

WE HAVE heard a continuous drumbeat from every quadrant that New Hampshire is in the midst of a housing crisis. Like a myriad of other crises said to be afflicting our state, those utilizing the term hope to instill enough concern and fear to bring about bureaucratic and legislative actions.

Thursday, September 07, 2023
Donald L. Birx: DEI programs benefit Plymouth State and the nation

DOZENS of bills aimed at curtailing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs in public colleges and universities have been introduced in more than 20 states. Lawmakers might want to think twice before joining this national trend because, as president of a public university, I see DEI’…

Rev. Steve Edington: Jonestown 1978 and America 2023

I’D JUST entered the Unitarian Universalist ministry when the Jonestown mass suicide in November of 1978 occurred. I could not wrap my head around the idea of nearly 1,000 people committing suicide at the behest of a minister they had followed from their homes in California’s Bay Area to a S…