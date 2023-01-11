GOVERNOR Chris Sununu signed HB 1671 into law in June, adding personal finance as a core academic subject in the state’s high schools. This past fall, the New Hampshire Department of Education provided technical guidance that guarantees that personal finance would be taught as a standalone course.
Seems like a simple tweak, nothing earth-shattering, but it was critical to our students’ future.
Our young people must be savvy about money management, so they absolutely need this full-semester course.
In far too many states, personal finance learning standards leave implementation up to districts and schools. Then students get shortchanged. The subject is sometimes embedded in another course, resulting in far less personal finance instruction than needed.
Research shows that having a personal finance education has beneficial impacts, including improved credit scores, student loan decisions, saving and investing and more. This study shows nearly 9 in 10 parents want schools to teach personal finance, but another study finds that less than one in four students in America have access to the course.
Nonprofit organizations, such as New Hampshire Jump$tart Coalition and Next Gen Personal Finance, stand ready to ensure a successful implementation of this new guaranteed course.
Having eager learners, prepared teachers and free curriculum is a powerful formula for success. But to make the impact of personal finance education even greater, I urge parents to take an interest in modeling and teaching financial responsibility at home and supporting financial education in their schools.
New Hampshire State Board of Education Chairman Andrew Cline said, “Personal financial literacy is at last recognized as an essential part of an adequate education. It’s gratifying to see New Hampshire take this important step toward giving students the tools they need to become financially independent adults.”
Commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Education Frank Edelblut said: “It is important for students to start their finance journey at an early age. Critical lessons about financial spending, saving and giving are all lessons that will be relevant for a lifetime. Adding personal finance literacy as a new stand-alone subject requirement in New Hampshire will help assist children in making wise and informed decisions with their money, and also understand its value.”
New Hampshire becomes the ninth state in the past two years to guarantee this course, bringing the total nationally to 17 states. For more information on the current state of financial education in New Hampshire, every other state and the District of Columbia, see the report online at bit.ly/3Ztd1Fp.
New Hampshire legislators and educational leaders have spoken, hearing our students and teachers, many of whom believe personal finance is the most important course in high school.
Hillsborough’s Dan Hebert is president of the New Hampshire Jump$tart Coalition, a non-profit, volunteer-driven association dedicated to improving the personal financial literacy of young people.
IT IS EASY for citizens and politicians alike to turn their attention to Washington, D.C. to solve the always-pressing issues that face our dynamic society. This is sometimes hard to understand given the fact that the 2022 survey by Gallup has America’s confidence in Congress at 7%, down fro…
I AGREE with the point Mr. Ryan Terrell expressed in his recent op-ed piece “Teachers deserve more, but schools aren’t underfunded” that teachers deserve more pay. However, I disagree with his characterization that schools are not underfunded and that efforts by those who may be left of cent…
IN CLINICAL mental health counselor Harvey Feldman’s op-ed “How we talk matters when it’s life or death,” written in response to my op-ed “Gender-affirming care harms NH children,” Feldman claims to be able to cite 16 studies that demonstrate significant improvement in children’s mental heal…
ON JANUARY 3, George Santos was seated as the duly elected representative of New York’s 3rd Congressional District despite revelations of the extensive fraud he perpetrated on voters. He will serve a two-year term. No recall mechanism exists, as Santos was well aware of at the time of his re…
GRANITE STATERS remain unbothered by the sight of salt trucks during the winter months. Perhaps their disregard would bubble into concern if they knew that 50 watersheds in the state are chloride-impaired by EPA standards, or that sips from a New Hampshire tap places folks with salt-restrict…
IMAGINE SITTING in a hospital room, waiting for a test or procedure to be performed, a much-awaited diagnosis to be delivered, or spending your final days or weeks before passing. Now imagine that you’re sitting in that hospital room alone and the fear, confusion and loneliness that often co…
FOR YEARS we have heard progressives screaming epithets at conservatives, calling them “fascists.” In the run up to the mid-term elections this escalated to accusations of Republicans being a “threat to democracy.” Amid all this there have been vague indications of organized suppression of n…
I, ALONG WITH most Granite Staters, agree that paying public school teachers higher wages would increase the quality of education for all children. However, systemic misuse of education funding is the primary reason public school teachers are underpaid. Specifically, school districts are cho…
THERE IS NO difference between those on the right whining about voting fraud in New Hampshire that isn’t there and those on the left shrieking about “barriers to voting” that aren’t there. Each side is trying to manipulate the public and government into supporting changes in voting laws that…