GOVERNOR Chris Sununu signed HB 1671 into law in June, adding personal finance as a core academic subject in the state’s high schools. This past fall, the New Hampshire Department of Education provided technical guidance that guarantees that personal finance would be taught as a standalone course.

Seems like a simple tweak, nothing earth-shattering, but it was critical to our students’ future.

Hillsborough’s Dan Hebert is president of the New Hampshire Jump$tart Coalition, a non-profit, volunteer-driven association dedicated to improving the personal financial literacy of young people.

Monday, January 09, 2023
Sunday, January 08, 2023
Frank Edelblut: Strong states make a strong country

IT IS EASY for citizens and politicians alike to turn their attention to Washington, D.C. to solve the always-pressing issues that face our dynamic society. This is sometimes hard to understand given the fact that the 2022 survey by Gallup has America’s confidence in Congress at 7%, down fro…

Friday, January 06, 2023
James McKim: Teachers deserve more, school funding is complicated

I AGREE with the point Mr. Ryan Terrell expressed in his recent op-ed piece “Teachers deserve more, but schools aren’t underfunded” that teachers deserve more pay. However, I disagree with his characterization that schools are not underfunded and that efforts by those who may be left of cent…

Thursday, January 05, 2023
Frank Spinella: Will the real George Santos please stand down?

ON JANUARY 3, George Santos was seated as the duly elected representative of New York’s 3rd Congressional District despite revelations of the extensive fraud he perpetrated on voters. He will serve a two-year term. No recall mechanism exists, as Santos was well aware of at the time of his re…

Wednesday, January 04, 2023
Jillian Houle: Less is more when it comes to road salt

GRANITE STATERS remain unbothered by the sight of salt trucks during the winter months. Perhaps their disregard would bubble into concern if they knew that 50 watersheds in the state are chloride-impaired by EPA standards, or that sips from a New Hampshire tap places folks with salt-restrict…

Tuesday, January 03, 2023
Rep. Kim Rice: Honor our health care heroes

IMAGINE SITTING in a hospital room, waiting for a test or procedure to be performed, a much-awaited diagnosis to be delivered, or spending your final days or weeks before passing. Now imagine that you’re sitting in that hospital room alone and the fear, confusion and loneliness that often co…

Daniel Itse: Nothing hidden shall not be revealed

FOR YEARS we have heard progressives screaming epithets at conservatives, calling them “fascists.” In the run up to the mid-term elections this escalated to accusations of Republicans being a “threat to democracy.” Amid all this there have been vague indications of organized suppression of n…

Monday, January 02, 2023
Ryan Terrell: Teachers deserve more, but schools aren't underfunded

I, ALONG WITH most Granite Staters, agree that paying public school teachers higher wages would increase the quality of education for all children. However, systemic misuse of education funding is the primary reason public school teachers are underpaid. Specifically, school districts are cho…

Friday, December 30, 2022
Thomas Houlahan: New Hampshire’s elections are fine the way they are

THERE IS NO difference between those on the right whining about voting fraud in New Hampshire that isn’t there and those on the left shrieking about “barriers to voting” that aren’t there. Each side is trying to manipulate the public and government into supporting changes in voting laws that…