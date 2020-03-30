Dan_Passen.png
Buy Now

As our state and our nation is being raddled by COVID-19 and the subsequent economic downturns, I cannot help but think about the opportunities that this is all presents for the younger generation. Parents, your kids are watching, hearing, and absorbing more than you may realize.

This unfortunate and devastating reality that we are currently facing may have a positive light somewhere. All I can think about is how the 2008 recession proved to be a life-changing event for me. In 2008, I was 11 years old. My family had recently moved to Florida, after the beginning of the economic downturn forced my dad to move us there from here in New Hampshire. It did not take long before my dad was once again out of work.

My parents did a remarkable job hiding their fear and concern from the five of us kids. That is, until one day my mom let her guard down.

I walked into my parents’ bedroom one morning to find my mom on the phone with my grandmother. She was in uncontrollable tears. “We’re going to lose the house, Mom. I don’t see how we pull out of this. The economy isn’t looking like it’s going to get better anytime soon.” She said. Then she looked at her doorway, to see me. My face ghost-white, filled with fear, as I suddenly realized how serious all of this was. She quickly hung up the phone, wiped her tears away, and told me that I misheard everything – that we’re going to be fine.

Little did my mom realize: there is absolutely nothing more shocking and motivating for a son than to see his mother’s heart broken. This moment in my life has shaped everything about me. I looked my mom in the eyes, and I asked “How can I fix this? What can I do to make sure no moms and dads ever have to worry about this again?”

She laughed.

She hugged me tighter than I have ever been hugged before. She said what any mom would say to their 11-year-old son in this situation, “Study hard in school. Read books and learn about the economy.” She tried to brush it off as a generic question and answer. Little did she realize that I took this to heart. I was going to study hard. I was going to read a lot of books and study our economy.

Quickly, I was making the effort to learn. My heart was broken for my mom. I had to make sure I never saw this happen again.

I was not even a teenager yet and I was sitting at the TV every evening watching the news. I spent my time before bed reading political philosophy books. Heck, I read works by Locke, Machiavelli, Marx, Hazlitt, and Rousseau before I even took my mom’s minivan out for drivers ed. By my junior year of high school, I had personally paid for an after-school politics teacher so I could learn more about our government and political process. In college, I was “that” kid in the politics class.

Here I am, 23 years old, running my own political communications company. I’m not quite there yet, but I really doubt my mom expected this kind of response when she said, “read books and learn about the economy.”

As we take on COVID-19, parents, I ask you: don’t underestimate your kids. They are much stronger than you may think. They are feeding off of your reactions and emotions. Use this as an opportunity to educate and motivate your kids. Encourage them to pursue their passions with every fiber of their being. Your happiness and peace-of-mind is all they want.

We will get through this tough time, just like we got through the 2008 recession. It will take a strong community, thoughtfulness, understanding, compassion, and a positive mindset. Together, I know we are strong enough.

Dan Passen is president of PACS, a political communications and non-profit marketing LLC. Dan currently works with philanthropist Jay Lucas and former State Senator Gary Daniels.

Saturday, March 28, 2020
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: Help for New Hampshire
Op-eds

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: Help for New Hampshire

  • By U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen

Here in New Hampshire and across our country, people are hurting and worried because of the coronavirus. At risk are their health and the health of their families, their jobs, their ability to keep a roof overhead, food on the table, securing their retirement and more. Not since the 1918 out…

Gov. Chris Sununu: New Hampshire is safer at home
Op-eds

Gov. Chris Sununu: New Hampshire is safer at home

  • Updated

Over the last few weeks, the state has taken unprecedented action in responding to the COVID-19 outbreak. The decisions we have made are tough — but they are consistently moving in step with the escalating COVID-19 crisis here in New Hampshire.

Friday, March 27, 2020
Thursday, March 26, 2020
NH Voices - Colleen McCormick: CMC should remember its Catholic mission
Op-eds

NH Voices - Colleen McCormick: CMC should remember its Catholic mission

THIS MONTH’S Parable magazine of the Diocese of Manchester has an article by Bishop Libasci entitled “Preserving Catholic Healthcare in New Hampshire”, a misleading assurance. The “definitive agreement” outlining this ‘partnership’ is lengthy and intricate, but I would like to offer “Cliff N…

Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Op-eds

Shannon McGinley: What would Elizabeth Cady Stanton say?

I was sitting in a recent committee hearing at the state house listening to Planned Parenthood and the NH Women’s Foundation argue in favor of a Senate bill (SB 486) that would require employers in the state to cover all abortions in their health plans. I had brought my young son and found m…

Dan Feltes: Immediate action needed on child care
Op-eds

Dan Feltes: Immediate action needed on child care

MANY child care centers have closed or limited operations across the state and thousands of parents are suddenly faced with the challenge of working while being a full-time caregiver. Our health care professionals, first responders, state employees, and those in professions vital to combatti…

Op-eds

Laurie Ortolano: Should you open your doors to revaluation?

THE MEASURE and List as part of a revaluation for all Nashua properties is starting now. Vision Government Solutions will be going through each ward over the next two-and-a-half years. All residents are being asked to open their doors and allow Vision entry to perform an inspection and take …

Monday, March 23, 2020
Sunday, March 22, 2020
+2
Tom Boucher: New Hampshire restaurants need and deserve your trust
Op-eds

Tom Boucher: New Hampshire restaurants need and deserve your trust

  • By Tom Boucher

AS THE WORLD faces the current pandemic, we must all focus inward toward our local communities and work together to survive whatever the future holds. As CEO of Great NH Restaurants, I never dreamed I would face the situation we are in now. If you are like me, you’re filled with more questio…

Friday, March 20, 2020
Thursday, March 19, 2020