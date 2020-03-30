As our state and our nation is being raddled by COVID-19 and the subsequent economic downturns, I cannot help but think about the opportunities that this is all presents for the younger generation. Parents, your kids are watching, hearing, and absorbing more than you may realize.
This unfortunate and devastating reality that we are currently facing may have a positive light somewhere. All I can think about is how the 2008 recession proved to be a life-changing event for me. In 2008, I was 11 years old. My family had recently moved to Florida, after the beginning of the economic downturn forced my dad to move us there from here in New Hampshire. It did not take long before my dad was once again out of work.
My parents did a remarkable job hiding their fear and concern from the five of us kids. That is, until one day my mom let her guard down.
I walked into my parents’ bedroom one morning to find my mom on the phone with my grandmother. She was in uncontrollable tears. “We’re going to lose the house, Mom. I don’t see how we pull out of this. The economy isn’t looking like it’s going to get better anytime soon.” She said. Then she looked at her doorway, to see me. My face ghost-white, filled with fear, as I suddenly realized how serious all of this was. She quickly hung up the phone, wiped her tears away, and told me that I misheard everything – that we’re going to be fine.
Little did my mom realize: there is absolutely nothing more shocking and motivating for a son than to see his mother’s heart broken. This moment in my life has shaped everything about me. I looked my mom in the eyes, and I asked “How can I fix this? What can I do to make sure no moms and dads ever have to worry about this again?”
She laughed.
She hugged me tighter than I have ever been hugged before. She said what any mom would say to their 11-year-old son in this situation, “Study hard in school. Read books and learn about the economy.” She tried to brush it off as a generic question and answer. Little did she realize that I took this to heart. I was going to study hard. I was going to read a lot of books and study our economy.
Quickly, I was making the effort to learn. My heart was broken for my mom. I had to make sure I never saw this happen again.
I was not even a teenager yet and I was sitting at the TV every evening watching the news. I spent my time before bed reading political philosophy books. Heck, I read works by Locke, Machiavelli, Marx, Hazlitt, and Rousseau before I even took my mom’s minivan out for drivers ed. By my junior year of high school, I had personally paid for an after-school politics teacher so I could learn more about our government and political process. In college, I was “that” kid in the politics class.
Here I am, 23 years old, running my own political communications company. I’m not quite there yet, but I really doubt my mom expected this kind of response when she said, “read books and learn about the economy.”
As we take on COVID-19, parents, I ask you: don’t underestimate your kids. They are much stronger than you may think. They are feeding off of your reactions and emotions. Use this as an opportunity to educate and motivate your kids. Encourage them to pursue their passions with every fiber of their being. Your happiness and peace-of-mind is all they want.
We will get through this tough time, just like we got through the 2008 recession. It will take a strong community, thoughtfulness, understanding, compassion, and a positive mindset. Together, I know we are strong enough.