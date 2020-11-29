LAST WEEK, Comcast announced that Xfinity customers in the northeast will be restricted to 1.2 terabytes of data per month, unless they wish to pay a hefty surcharge. This decision by Comcast is more than just another black mark on an abysmal 2020, as it plays a critical role in the future of the American economy, technological innovation, and the individual entrepreneur.

In the northeast, it is difficult to argue that Comcast does not have a monopoly on the internet market. No thanks to ill-informed state and local governance, along with deceptive tactics from Comcast, the consumer has been left to foot a hefty, unavoidable expense.

America, built on the success stories of small business and aspiring entrepreneurs, has seen an innovation boom since the inception of today’s mainstream internet. With COVID-19 dominating the globe, the internet has proven to be a godsend, enabling much of the modern American workforce to work from home and maintain a sense of normalcy.

With the pandemic, home internet usage has skyrocketed. Comcast, rather than paying it forward and working to help struggling Americans, has once again proven to be the villain of the story. Not only has their speed throttling become more apparent since the pandemic began, but now they are viewing current events with dollar signs in their eyes. As working Americans are forced to stay at home and work over their personal networks, using more data than ever before, Comcast has chosen to cap customers’ data usage and charge them more for it. This conglomerate is once again showing it not only lacks any integrity, but is willing to lie to its customers to make a dollar.

Comcast has tried to fight the backlash from consumers by claiming that this decision was made to protect infrastructure and service stability, but not only is this not how networking operates, studies have shown that US networks have held up well to the increasing demands consumers need. Data caps do not account for when data was used, only for how much data was used. Comcast already implemented ways to protect their service stability earlier this year, as they announced that they will be throttling speeds during peak usage hours. Not only is this data cap dishonest and abusing monopolistic privileges, but it doesn’t even differentiate between data used during peak versus slow hours. How can a data cap be for the health of a network when that cap also penalizes off-hour traffic?

Comcast’s toxic behavior extends beyond the consumer market: Comcast has shown in the past that it favors its own services over those created by other companies, by prioritizing network traffic from its own services (such as Peacock) while throttling others (such as Netflix and Hulu) unless they pay Comcast extra. This causes prices to go up in competing services, giving Comcast an unfair advantage while also allowing them to double dip on both sides of the connection. Instead of acting solely as a utility by which customers send and receive data just as they do water or electricity, Comcast has positioned itself as a gatekeeper for consumers and businesses alike.

Comcast can get away with this without fear due to municipal monopolies. In New Hampshire, in an effort to cut costs on a local level, many of our towns allowed Comcast to build their own infrastructure without any fair-use clauses. Rather than partially footing the bill, the towns completely passed it off. With this decision, Comcast now has the right to reject any incoming competition, because they can refuse to allow other companies to utilize their infrastructure. As a result, that competition would be forced to not only spend millions of dollars to duplicate the infrastructure already put in place by Comcast, but cause massive disruptions to the general public during construction and implementation of said infrastructure if it were to hope to receive a client base in any section of the Granite State.

Today, millions are forced to work from home and attend classes online. Based on current trends and recent news, this will be the case for the foreseeable future. Not only is Comcast performing a dishonest money grab, they are doing so while Americans are at their most vulnerable.

We cannot continue to allow Comcast to dominate the market like it has for years. Our state and local governments must stand up for their residents and tell Comcast to stand down. More than a quarter century into the Information Age, there is no excuse for our government leaders to not be informed on basic tech and data policy. We must begin pushing back on Comcast and work to bring in fair and legitimate competition if we hope to return rights to consumers. While we face one of the greatest global challenges in nearly a century, now is not the time to be nickel and diming Americans when they are struggling the most.

Dan Passen of Nashua and Andreas Reif of Manchester are media and digital communications professionals. Stephen Passen of Marlborough, Conn. is a cyber security professional.

Friday, November 27, 2020
+4
Vana Kim: 'The Great Stone Face' reappears in South Korea
Op-eds

Vana Kim: 'The Great Stone Face' reappears in South Korea

NATHANIEL HAWTHORNE’s short story “The Great Stone Face” (bit.ly/3m95irK) was published in Korean middle school language textbooks between 1975 and 1988. The Korean children who grew up reading Hawthorne’s story are now in their 40’s and 50’s. Many of them were devastated to hear about the c…

Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Jennifer Horn: Remember to be thankful
Op-eds

Jennifer Horn: Remember to be thankful

THIS HAS BEEN a year of great loss for our family. My mother passed away at the end of May. She was 84 years old and deeply loved by a very large family. It is never easy to lose our parents; someone whose presence partially defines yours, whose love and support lends a steady guidance to yo…

Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Phoebe James: Daylight saving time can be distressing for seniors
Op-eds

Phoebe James: Daylight saving time can be distressing for seniors

RESTLESSNESS, agitation, irritability and confusion — just a few symptoms of sundowning, a common phenomenon experienced by people living with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease (AD), where the onset of darkness stirs anxiety. The condition causes those affected to lose their sense of time and …

Monday, November 23, 2020
Phil Taub: A Thanksgiving tradition
Op-eds

Phil Taub: A Thanksgiving tradition

AMONG MY favorite traditions at Thanksgiving is the part where we go around the table and say what we are thankful for. For this year’s COVID Thanksgiving, there may be a lot fewer people around our table, but my list of what I am thankful for is much longer.

Sunday, November 22, 2020
Frank Edelblut: Thankful for our school support staff
Op-eds

Frank Edelblut: Thankful for our school support staff

THANKSGIVING will be a little different this year. We’ll be gathering with family and friends, though probably in smaller groups. We’ll be watching football games played in empty stadiums. And some will be trying to pass the mashed potatoes through Zoom.

Friday, November 20, 2020
Thursday, November 19, 2020
Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Op-eds

Jan Martin: Sure it's broken, but how can we fix it?

I ONCE READ that all countries reach their pinnacle and then begin to decline. I hope this is not so for America, but our political climate would say that it is. Not only a decline but, if we don’t get hold of it, a path for self-destruction. We don’t need to worry about Russian interference…

Monday, November 16, 2020
Emma Ryan: Who will stand in the gap today
Op-eds

Emma Ryan: Who will stand in the gap today

  • Updated

Most Americans do not fear nuclear war. They assume that their government and the threat of mutually-assured destruction will keep them safe. This blind faith could prove catastrophic. The only outcome of nuclear war is total devastation—hundreds of millions dead, human life reduced to char …

Mary Jane Wallner: Republican will increase property taxes
Op-eds

Mary Jane Wallner: Republican will increase property taxes

  • Updated

Less than one week after the election, Governor Sununu announced that his first priority with the incoming Republican majorities in the House and Senate will be to raise your property taxes. The last budget, passed by the Democratic controlled legislature in 2019, contained historic investme…