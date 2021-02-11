TWO CENTURIES AGO, in a burst of patriotic fervor following the War of 1812 and destruction of the U.S. Capitol by British troops, a united Congress implemented the American System of national improvements. Led by Speaker of the House Henry Clay of Kentucky, the goal was to stimulate widespread economic growth while “uniting and binding together the distant parts of our common country [to secure] the cheapest and best system of commercial intercourse.”
Federal investments in infrastructure, along with tariffs and a common currency, facilitated rapid private investment in industry and agriculture, creating a template for economic growth that would stand the test of time.
As founder of the National Republican Party, Clay’s vision to see “the face of the country improved, our people fully and profitably employed” would define succeeding Whig and Republican politicians for generations to come. In a landmark 1832 speech, Clay described himself as “a humble but zealous advocate, not of the interest of one state, or seven states only, but of the whole Union.” He wore his appellation “The Great Compromiser” with pride.
That same year, a young lawyer and Clay acolyte by the name of Abraham Lincoln launched his political career as a candidate for the Illinois State Legislature by calling for state-sponsored internal improvements, from railroads to waterways to public education. As the first Republican president of the United States in 1860-65, Lincoln not only ended chattel slavery and preserved the Union but also made historic investments in America’s long-term economic growth.
In 1862, as the Civil War raged outside Washington, the Republican-controlled Congress passed the Homestead Act to provide poor settlers with 160-acre plots of land for cultivation; the Morrill Act establishing land grant colleges to advance public understanding of agriculture, science, and engineering; and the Pacific Railroad Acts enabling the transcontinental railroad. Later, they ushered in Reconstruction, in which Black Americans were briefly granted economic and political rights as equal citizens of a rebuilding South. These initiatives were financed, in part, by the first federal income tax in American history.
The Republican dream of public investment for the public good did not end with Lincoln and Clay.
A century after the American System was first introduced and in response to the deadly Spanish Flu pandemic and resulting “Forgotten Depression” of 1920-21, America set out to build again. Under Republican leadership, Congress passed the Federal Aid Highway Act of 1921 and facilitated massive investments in energy and communications infrastructure to deliver electricity, telephone, and radio service to millions of homes and businesses. As a cabinet secretary to Presidents Warren G. Harding and Calvin Coolidge, my great-great-granddad John Weeks of New Hampshire embraced the Republican vision of public investment, which he had previously employed as a congressman to establish the national forest system under the Weeks Act of 1911.
That vision would culminate after World War II when America elected President Dwight D. Eisenhower on a platform of national unity and economic growth. Topping the Republican president’s domestic policy agenda was a massive expansion of the Interstate Highway System to link every city of more than 50,000 people, which my great-granddad Sinclair Weeks oversaw as U.S. Secretary of Commerce. It was the largest public works project in our nation’s history, credited with creating over 7 million jobs and stimulating long-term economic growth across multiple sectors.
That was then.
Today, the Republican Party stands at a crossroads. For the last four years it has bowed to a president whose only agenda was himself. By sacrificing truth on the altar of political power, Republicans in Washington have forfeited both and the nation has paid the price. To meet this moment, Republicans should turn from Donald Trump and learn from their righteous past as the party of Eisenhower, Lincoln, and Clay — the party that builds. They needn’t do so alone.
President Joe Biden has issued an ambitious Build Back Better plan that would mobilize manufacturing and innovation to ensure the future is made in America; modernize American infrastructure and accelerate the clean energy future; establish a 21st century caregiving and education workforce; and advance racial equity for the good of all. Democrats who control both houses of Congress by the narrowest of margins should welcome Republicans of good faith into this bold endeavor, even as they hold the former president and his enablers accountable for their destructive acts that mar the Republican legacy.
Time and again, America has shown that the best way out of crisis is to build — not just for the economy but for our souls. It’s time for Republicans and Democrats to, in Lincoln’s words, “bind up the nation’s wounds … and do all which may achieve and cherish a just, and a lasting peace, among ourselves, and with all nations.”
It’s time we make America build again.