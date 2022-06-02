THE WEEK of May 22, 2022, there were two mass firearm assaults. The one in Uvalde, Texas, I am sure you are all aware of, with 19 children and two adults dead. The second was in Charleston, W.Va., and you might have never heard of it except for this op-ed. It was far less memorable because no one died, which is precisely why the incidents deserve comparison.

In both incidents there was a gunman. The gunmen chose the same weapon for their attacks, an AR-15 rifle, and they are both now dead. The West Virginia shooting happened outside and the Texas shooting was inside a school, though in some regards it might as well have been outside as many of the barriers to entry were unlocked or even propped open.

The Texas gunman obtained his firearm legally, the West Virginia gunman obtained his illegally. In Texas, police arrived about 12 minutes after the shooting began and organized their response outside as tragedy continued to play out inside. In West Virginia, the incident was over before police arrived.

The biggest difference in the two shootings was that in West Virginia there was an armed citizen attending the party. The birthday and graduation celebration was going on at an apartment complex attended by dozens of people. The gunman had sped through the parking lot and someone asked him to slow down because there were children around. The man left and later returned with his gun and opened fire on the party. What he didn’t count on was the woman attending who was armed with a pistol of her own. She shot and killed the gunman before he could kill anyone.

The West Virginia gunman obtained his firearm illegally because he was a convicted felon. New laws to limit access to firearms wouldn’t have stopped him. Laws do not — and never will — stop crime. Laws only determine the penalty imposed on those convicted of having committed crimes.

Generally speaking, the police do not prevent crime either. They arrive on the scene after the crime has begun or been completed. Their job description is to investigate and provide the evidence necessary to convict the criminal.

Before the turn of the century — when there was an “assault weapons” ban — I was told by a person associated with a biker gang that, “It is faster, and easier, to get a gun illegally than legally. More expensive, but faster and easier.” I can put that in quotes because it was burned into my brain at the time.

The only sure remedy to the mass firearm assaults is an armed citizenry. Schools must be reasonably hardened — one way in, many ways out, locked from the inside — and security must be verified multiple times per day. In some situations, it will be advisable to have a school guarded around the clock, but during the day there must be multiple people inside armed and trained to deal with an assault on the school.

History has shown that “gun-free zones” have been the preferred target of madmen — theatres and schools for example. This is because the gunman knows that running into armed resistance is less likely. Outlaws don’t obey the law. Gun-free zones won’t stop them. Nor will anyone willing to die during an assault be deterred by the threat of a jail sentence. A gun-free zone only stops the person who might have stopped the assault.

Gun-free zones ought to be eliminated, and those who adopt them should be held financially liable for anyone killed or injured within them. This must be the case whether the assault is committed using a firearm, knife, baseball bat or any other tool.

When schools are no longer attractive targets, the armed citizenry will be even more important because the targets will be less predictable. Surviving such a mass assault will likely depend on someone present who is armed and ready to fight back.

Daniel Itse served 18 years as a Republican in the New Hampshire House of Representatives and as vice chair of the Children and Family Law Committee. He lives in Fremont.

