I HAVE been in the energy industry my entire career. Primarily in the area of combustion and steam generation, but much of it is associated with electric power generation and air pollution control. Since beginning in 1980, I recall reading publications by the U.S. Department of Energy stating its goal as energy independence. Yet, for about 38 of my 42 years, that goal eluded us. How could we be so inept?
The truth was that for 36 of those 38 years energy independence was not the true goal. When we had an administration with the goal of energy independence — President Donald Trump — it took only two years to achieve. Within hours of Trump leaving the White House, President Joe Biden reversed the policies that gave us energy independence and we were again dependent on our enemies for the life’s blood of our economy.
I wish it stopped there. I hear repeatedly that rising energy costs reduce opportunity for the poor and middle class from pundits on both sides of the aisle. However, that is not the harsh reality. The harsh reality is that as propane reaches $7 a gallon, natural gas reaches $10 per therm and heating oil reaches $6 a gallon, anyone without an alternative heat source risks freezing.
That is pretty much anyone that lives in an apartment. Remember, if you don’t have an alternative source of electricity, your furnace and pellet stove won’t run. Even those with solar energy are at risk unless their systems are designed to supply the electric load, operate independently of the electric grid, and they have battery storage (it is coldest at night when daylight is the shortest).
I recently received a copy of a letter from the general manager of Groton Electric and Light Department (GELD) in Groton, Massachusetts, to customers. GELD is an electric power distribution company. Like all New Hampshire electric power distributors, it has no generating capacity. GELD informed customers that they are likely to experience rolling blackouts this winter if there is a cold snap.
The GELD letter said the cause is that New England states have eliminated their fuel diversity by shutting down coal, oil and nuclear power plants. That electric power in the region is comprised primarily of renewables (solar, wind, trash, and wood), natural gas and distillate oil. This has left the region 60% to 70% dependent on natural gas for electricity. Unfortunately, winter is when natural gas and distillate oil are in demand for heating and weather makes wind and solar less reliable.
When it comes to electric power, only New Hampshire has maintained a full spectrum of electric power sources: coal, oil, natural gas, wood, trash, nuclear, hydro, solar and wind. In fact, the Granite State would require only 10% to 30% natural gas to meet its average needs while leaving a reasonable reserve. Unfortunately, because we are part ISO-New England, we are not able to take advantage of our energy diversity. ISO-NE determines which power plants run and keeps the electric power rates (not including distribution) nearly uniform throughout the region. That means we are hostage to the poor energy policy of our neighboring states.
We did not arrive here by accident. We chose to join ISO-NE. This bottleneck of energy occurred by design. The other New England States intentionally closed all their coal plants. Only New Hampshire and Connecticut retain nuclear power. Only New Hampshire and Maine retain significant wood-fired power. All this leaves the region overly dependent on natural gas, which comes from either Texas or Canada. New Hampshire is last in line on both of those pipelines.
As the letter from GELD states, if there is a cold snap of more than three days near zero, there will be rolling blackouts. No electric power distribution company can control whether or where they have power. ISO-NE will determine where those blackouts are.
There are four cold snaps of four days or more predicted for this winter. During those times, if you are blacked out and you don’t have an alternative source of electricity, your furnace or pellet stove won’t run, even if you have fuel. Only if you have a conventional wood stove or your own electric power source will you have heat. Please be prepared.
Daniel C. Itse served 18 years as a Republican member of the New Hampshire House of Representatives. He lives in Fremont.
