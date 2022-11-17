I HAVE been in the energy industry my entire career. Primarily in the area of combustion and steam generation, but much of it is associated with electric power generation and air pollution control. Since beginning in 1980, I recall reading publications by the U.S. Department of Energy stating its goal as energy independence. Yet, for about 38 of my 42 years, that goal eluded us. How could we be so inept?

The truth was that for 36 of those 38 years energy independence was not the true goal. When we had an administration with the goal of energy independence — President Donald Trump — it took only two years to achieve. Within hours of Trump leaving the White House, President Joe Biden reversed the policies that gave us energy independence and we were again dependent on our enemies for the life’s blood of our economy.

Daniel C. Itse served 18 years as a Republican member of the New Hampshire House of Representatives. He lives in Fremont.

Monday, November 14, 2022
Sunday, November 13, 2022
Karen M. Beerer & Frank Edelblut: Sparking curiosity in education

Karen M. Beerer & Frank Edelblut: Sparking curiosity in education

IN 2021, the New Hampshire Department of Education partnered with Discovery Education, one of the world’s leading ed tech companies. Through this collaboration, we have provided teachers and students across the state with a vast collection of high-quality, standards-aligned content, ready-to…

David Harsanyi: Elon Musk is right. divided government is best

David Harsanyi: Elon Musk is right. divided government is best

THERE ARE no saviors or miracles in democracy, only a grueling, soul-sucking, forever war of attrition. That is the enduring lesson of the 2022 midterms, as it is every election. And, though the results will be overinterpreted by pundits, and partisans will have all their priors confirmed, i…

Rick DiPentima: We all lost on Tuesday

Rick DiPentima: We all lost on Tuesday

LAST SUNDAY we turned the clocks back one hour, ending daylight saving time. Then on Tuesday the country voted to turn back the clock of democracy by almost 250 years.

Friday, November 11, 2022
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Chloe Ezzo: Unborn are our society's most marginalized population

Chloe Ezzo: Unborn are our society's most marginalized population

EARLIER this year, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testified before the Senate that embracing an abortion culture across our nation will allow more women to enter the work force and increase the labor participation rate. It perpetuates the misleading idea that women need to have abortio…

Wednesday, November 09, 2022
Tuesday, November 08, 2022