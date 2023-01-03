FOR YEARS we have heard progressives screaming epithets at conservatives, calling them “fascists.” In the run up to the mid-term elections this escalated to accusations of Republicans being a “threat to democracy.” Amid all this there have been vague indications of organized suppression of news stories that would be damaging to Democrats, and the Bidens in particular. There was little to no hard evidence, but the circumstantial indications were overwhelming. In the end the truth will come out.
With the data dump from Twitter by Elon Musk, we now have concrete evidence of more than we had feared. The Democratic Party, and the Biden campaign, were actively supported by Twitter in the suppression of information critical to the outcome of the 2020 elections. With the inauguration of President Joe Biden, the collaboration continued as an activity of the Office of President of the United States of America — corrupting the 2022 elections.
While Democrats accuse the Republicans of being a threat to democracy, the Biden administration actively violated the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America, suppressing free speech, corrupting freedom of the press, and intentionally skewing the 2022 elections. While Republicans were accused of being a threat to democracy, Democrats and their surrogates in the media were actively attempting to destroy democracy, engaging in the classic authoritarian tactic of propaganda.
Even more disturbing is the hard evidence of the conspiracy extending beyond the presidency, and into the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security.
I came to political cognizance during Watergate; the first presidential election I voted in was 1976. As offensive as the corruption of the 1972 presidential election was, the collusion of the Department of Justice, the security agencies and the presidency with Twitter makes Watergate look minor league.
Recently, I did an Internet search for stories on the Twitter data dump. The search results shocked me. Nothing turned up regarding Twitter data dump from legacy media or outlets like CNN or MSNBC. The closest thing I saw was a five-day-old story on NBC effectively saying “Nothing to see here folks, move along.” Even a search on the WMUR website found nothing on the subject, in any relevant keyword I put in.
In the run up to the election, the FBI and Twitter hid information on Hunter Biden’s laptop. Just before the 2020 election, and between election and the inauguration, the FBI cagily urged Twitter to shadow ban President Trump on his favorite communication route, Twitter.
While President Trump was advising D.C. protesters to be peaceful, Twitter was actively keeping his exhortations from being seen, it appears. Jim Baker, who participated in the disinformation campaign of the Steele Dossier while in the FBI, left government service and became legal counsel to Twitter. When Elon Musk began dumping the data, Baker was surreptitiously curating the dumps, slowing the visibility of connections between Twitter, the FBI and other government agencies.
Watergate was a terribly disturbing chapter in American history. A president’s pursuit of power led him to conceal the crimes of others when they surfaced. It cost him his office, and several people spent years in prison.
Twittergate makes Watergate look shallow and amateurish. Agencies of the government were literally colluding with Twitter, and possibly other social media, to shape the outcome of national elections. After the 2020 election, the collusion appears to have spread into the office of the President, possibly affecting the outcome of the 2022 election.
All of this now becomes possibly the greatest story of crime and corruption in American history.
A wise man once said, “Whatsoever you have spoken in darkness, it shall be which you have spoken shall be heard in the light; and that which you have spoken in the ear, in secret places, shall be preached on the houses.”
Those who control social media want to leverage us to have things their way, and their plans have come to light. Those who orchestrated, and executed this crime should be removed from office and everyone involved should be prosecuted.
Every journalist in America should be on Twittergate with twice the vigor their predecessors expended on Watergate. If this does not happen, I fear America is lost.
Daniel C. Itse served 18 years as a Republican member of the New Hampshire House of Representatives. He lives in Fremont.
