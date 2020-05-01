NEW HAMPSHIRE and 15 other states have postponed their July 2020 bar exam due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but merely postponing the bar exam is not enough.

These postponements are in response to a resolution issued by the American Bar Association (ABA) on April 7th, which urged all 50 states to cancel the July 2020 bar exam. It also recommended that 2019 and 2020 law school graduates get a temporary license to practice law until they pass a bar exam by the end of 2021, provided they work under the supervision of a licensed attorney.

The ABA resolution is a significant development, but more change is needed. All 50 states should adopt emergency diploma privileges and thereby grant a license to practice law to law school graduates without taking the bar exam.

New Hampshire legal professionals, recent law school graduates, and law students must contribute to the growing momentum at this time.

There is widespread support among legal professionals to establish an alternative to the bar exam. On April 2, the 15 deans from every New York law school wrote a letter to the Court of Appeals asking for major changes to be made to bar admission. In California, 17 law school deans wrote a letter to the state Supreme Court asking to cancel the July bar exam and grant a temporary license to practice law to recent law school graduates, provided they work under the supervision of a licensed attorney.

A recent coalition of law students, recent law school graduates, and legal professionals has gathered over 1,400 supporters. The coalition started when 200 Harvard law students signed a letter to their administration asking them to publicly support granting diploma privileges. The same effort must take place in New Hampshire with legal professionals writing a similar letter to the New Hampshire State Bar.

Wisconsin is the only state that has established diploma privileges. An article written by Stephanie Francis Ward recently appeared in the ABA Journal titled “Bar exam does little to ensure attorney competence, say lawyers in diploma privilege state.” Wisconsin attorneys explain the system in Wisconsin is not problematic. In most cases where attorneys get into trouble, the cause are character issues.

This point goes to the heart of the matter behind keeping the bar exam as the only way to get a license to practice law. Proponents claim it ensures a minimum level of competence. To the contrary, questions on obscure areas of law and two days of standardized testing have nothing to do with competency to practice law. The State of Wisconsin proves diploma privileges work. The State of New Hampshire should establish diploma privileges.

This moment is a critical opportunity to leverage a change here. The prospect of canceling the July 2020 bar exam has caused a swell in the movement to establish alternatives. As the numbers of people who contribute support increases, so does the potential for establishing a consensus.

All who want to see diploma privileges established or any alternative to the bar exam, write letters and emails. Let us work together on making more opportunities possible for some of the nation’s best and brightest.

Daniel R. Sanchez is a recent graduate of Vermont Law School and lives in Montpelier, Vt.

