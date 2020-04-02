Daniel Rosenbaum

DANIEL ROSENBAUM

I’VE NEVERseen anything like COVID-19 and, frighteningly, we’ve seen nothing yet.

I have been a primary care doctor in Bedford for the past 20 years, the first 16 with Elliot Health System and the last four with DMC Primary Care. During the height of Operation Enduring Freedom, I was an U.S. Army Reserve officer with the 399th Combat Support Hospital (CSH).

New Hampshire hospitals are now preparing like we did at the CSH, getting ready for the mass casualties that are expected to come from an engagement with the enemy. I applaud them and my colleagues because that is exactly their mission at this time. Trying to treat every case of COVID-19 or non-COVID emergencies with the best possible care, so that “excess deaths” don’t occur.

Governor Chris Sununu played his part, putting in “stay in place” rules that can decrease the number of casualties. Unfortunately, our community preparations remain incomplete.

During every natural disaster, there are primary and secondary victims. The primary are the ones directly injured from the flood, hurricane, or earthquake. The secondary ones are just as numerous, but spread out over time and lack the emotional punch of a headline. The secondary ones are caused by the disruption of the fabric of society. Think New Orleans and Hurricane Katrina. The excess deaths from improperly treated heart attacks, diabetics without medications, and the depression that developed.

Depression is a major health concern. In the 2008 recession, there were almost 5,000 suicides that year. It’s unimaginable what the number will be during this COVID crisis/recession/home seclusion period if nothing is done.

We are in the infancy of the Great COVID War. Going to emergency rooms and hospitals will be as risky as entering a war zone. Factor in what 2, 3 or 4 months of sheltering in place will do to peoples’ moods and physical health.

In primary care, our focus is on this issue of preventing secondary victims. We’ve converted our entire practice of 50,000 patients to e-visits so they can be seen in the safety of their own homes. We’ve connected with our specialists to find ways to treat emergent, non-COVID problems, as well as established a system of car-side care to continue treating patients and keep our staff and patients safe. Most importantly, there is no rivalry between entities, and we are sharing all of our ideas and efforts with colleagues across the state.

The most important message of this column is this: connect with you doctor, often. We are encouraging all patients with any risk factor to talk with us weekly. We want patients with any health problem — no matter how well controlled — to be having video visits with us. My usual “see you in 3-6 months” is now “we’ll chat in 2-4 weeks.”

The reason is that we have to keep everyone’s problems small, under control, and mitigate any risk that something could occur that develops into an emergency. One trip to the ER for something can mean COVID-19 and death. Call us. Call your primary care provider. You are not taking away health care resources from those that need it, you are preventing yourself from becoming a future victim.

Daniel Rosenbaum, MD is a primary care physician living in Bedford.

Thursday, April 02, 2020
Jeff Kassel: Buckle up for the crash
Op-eds

Jeff Kassel: Buckle up for the crash

  • By Jeff Kassel

THERE is absolutely no reason for optimism as we careen into post-apocalyptic America...and we should expect widespread impoverishment, bankruptcy, and defaults. The Federal Reserve and Congress cannot indemnify the entire U.S. economy, conjuring up money that didn’t exist a month ago; it’s …

Wednesday, April 01, 2020
Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Raymond J. Brown: Okinawa, the final reckoning, and my two old men
Op-eds

Raymond J. Brown: Okinawa, the final reckoning, and my two old men

April 1st won’t be just April Fools’ Day to me. Back in 1945 it was Easter Sunday and the amphibious landings at Okinawa, the final reckoning of World War II. The United States would hurl 1,300 ships, three Marine divisions and four Army divisions at the Japanese home islands. Over 11 savage…

Monday, March 30, 2020
Op-eds

Todd Fahey: Caregiving in the era of COVID-19

  • By: Todd Fahey

Even in ordinary times, the 177,000 unpaid family caregivers across the Granite State face a daunting set of daily tasks. Oftentimes with little or no training, they may be responsible for wound care, tube feedings, dressing, managing the finances and medical bills of their loved ones, trans…

Dan Passen - Parents: don’t underestimate your kids
Op-eds

Dan Passen - Parents: don’t underestimate your kids

  • By: Dan Passen

As our state and our nation is being raddled by COVID-19 and the subsequent economic downturns, I cannot help but think about the opportunities that this is all presents for the younger generation. Parents, your kids are watching, hearing, and absorbing more than you may realize.

Saturday, March 28, 2020
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: Help for New Hampshire
Op-eds

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: Help for New Hampshire

  • By U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen

Here in New Hampshire and across our country, people are hurting and worried because of the coronavirus. At risk are their health and the health of their families, their jobs, their ability to keep a roof overhead, food on the table, securing their retirement and more. Not since the 1918 out…

Gov. Chris Sununu: New Hampshire is safer at home
Op-eds

Gov. Chris Sununu: New Hampshire is safer at home

  • Updated

Over the last few weeks, the state has taken unprecedented action in responding to the COVID-19 outbreak. The decisions we have made are tough — but they are consistently moving in step with the escalating COVID-19 crisis here in New Hampshire.

Friday, March 27, 2020
Thursday, March 26, 2020
NH Voices - Colleen McCormick: CMC should remember its Catholic mission
Op-eds

NH Voices - Colleen McCormick: CMC should remember its Catholic mission

THIS MONTH’S Parable magazine of the Diocese of Manchester has an article by Bishop Libasci entitled “Preserving Catholic Healthcare in New Hampshire”, a misleading assurance. The “definitive agreement” outlining this ‘partnership’ is lengthy and intricate, but I would like to offer “Cliff N…

Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Op-eds

Shannon McGinley: What would Elizabeth Cady Stanton say?

I was sitting in a recent committee hearing at the state house listening to Planned Parenthood and the NH Women’s Foundation argue in favor of a Senate bill (SB 486) that would require employers in the state to cover all abortions in their health plans. I had brought my young son and found m…

Dan Feltes: Immediate action needed on child care
Op-eds

Dan Feltes: Immediate action needed on child care

MANY child care centers have closed or limited operations across the state and thousands of parents are suddenly faced with the challenge of working while being a full-time caregiver. Our health care professionals, first responders, state employees, and those in professions vital to combatti…

Op-eds

Laurie Ortolano: Should you open your doors to revaluation?

THE MEASURE and List as part of a revaluation for all Nashua properties is starting now. Vision Government Solutions will be going through each ward over the next two-and-a-half years. All residents are being asked to open their doors and allow Vision entry to perform an inspection and take …

Monday, March 23, 2020
Sunday, March 22, 2020