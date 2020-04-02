I’VE NEVERseen anything like COVID-19 and, frighteningly, we’ve seen nothing yet.
I have been a primary care doctor in Bedford for the past 20 years, the first 16 with Elliot Health System and the last four with DMC Primary Care. During the height of Operation Enduring Freedom, I was an U.S. Army Reserve officer with the 399th Combat Support Hospital (CSH).
New Hampshire hospitals are now preparing like we did at the CSH, getting ready for the mass casualties that are expected to come from an engagement with the enemy. I applaud them and my colleagues because that is exactly their mission at this time. Trying to treat every case of COVID-19 or non-COVID emergencies with the best possible care, so that “excess deaths” don’t occur.
Governor Chris Sununu played his part, putting in “stay in place” rules that can decrease the number of casualties. Unfortunately, our community preparations remain incomplete.
During every natural disaster, there are primary and secondary victims. The primary are the ones directly injured from the flood, hurricane, or earthquake. The secondary ones are just as numerous, but spread out over time and lack the emotional punch of a headline. The secondary ones are caused by the disruption of the fabric of society. Think New Orleans and Hurricane Katrina. The excess deaths from improperly treated heart attacks, diabetics without medications, and the depression that developed.
Depression is a major health concern. In the 2008 recession, there were almost 5,000 suicides that year. It’s unimaginable what the number will be during this COVID crisis/recession/home seclusion period if nothing is done.
We are in the infancy of the Great COVID War. Going to emergency rooms and hospitals will be as risky as entering a war zone. Factor in what 2, 3 or 4 months of sheltering in place will do to peoples’ moods and physical health.
In primary care, our focus is on this issue of preventing secondary victims. We’ve converted our entire practice of 50,000 patients to e-visits so they can be seen in the safety of their own homes. We’ve connected with our specialists to find ways to treat emergent, non-COVID problems, as well as established a system of car-side care to continue treating patients and keep our staff and patients safe. Most importantly, there is no rivalry between entities, and we are sharing all of our ideas and efforts with colleagues across the state.
The most important message of this column is this: connect with you doctor, often. We are encouraging all patients with any risk factor to talk with us weekly. We want patients with any health problem — no matter how well controlled — to be having video visits with us. My usual “see you in 3-6 months” is now “we’ll chat in 2-4 weeks.”
The reason is that we have to keep everyone’s problems small, under control, and mitigate any risk that something could occur that develops into an emergency. One trip to the ER for something can mean COVID-19 and death. Call us. Call your primary care provider. You are not taking away health care resources from those that need it, you are preventing yourself from becoming a future victim.