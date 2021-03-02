Daniel Soucy: A dilemma or a step toward inclusion?

RECENTLY, Jack Kenny wrote a rather discouraging piece demeaning the strides that the Manchester school district has made toward equality, equity and inclusion in its schools. In a decisive victory for trans rights, the Manchester School District voted to align itself with state law prohibiting discrimination in schools based on gender identity.
According to Kenny and other critics, these policies will diminish the safety and comfort of students who do not identify as transgender and destroy women’s sports programs by allowing individuals assigned male at birth to compete in women’s athletics programs.
Ultimately, we can generally agree that advocates for public education in New Hampshire want to see students in situations that allow them to thrive. However, Kenny’s slippery slope argument simply does not stand up to factual data regarding student performance. More specifically, while Kenny expresses concern over the “safety” of cisgender students in bathroom and locker room spaces, 75% of trans-students nationally do not feel safe in school environments. Be it the result of discriminatory policies that do not affirm their gender identity or harsh criticism from individuals like Kenny, trans-students are forced into bathroom environments that do not align with their identity. As a result, 80% of trans students ultimately avoid bathrooms.
On the other hand, when students are allowed to participate in athletic competition, academic performance markedly improves. GPAs and confidence go up, thus leading to a more productive and positive learning environment for all students.
In addition, as a former student athlete myself, I can attest to the fact that athletic involvement also leads to psychological benefits including improved emotional regulation, decreased hopelessness and suicidality, fewer depressive symptoms, and higher self-esteem.
The least we can do for our students attempting to navigate an already strenuous and high-pressure academic environment is to offer an opportunity for full inclusion in these highly beneficial spaces.
It also seems ironic to me that the same conservative ideologies that espouse freedom from oppressive government regulations and oversight are the same individuals willing to condemn the freedom of an individual to make choices that align with their unchosen and completely natural gender identity. Segregating students on the basis of something as arbitrary as sex assigned at birth when we know that students thrive in environments aligned with their identities and values, is counterproductive and archaic. It is in many ways, the worst form of oversight we can inflict on children and young adults attempting to navigate a hostile world.
When it comes to athletic performance, individuals going through gender affirmation surgery and therapy are often experiencing bodily changes and developments that are challenging emotionally as well as physically.
In affirming their physical identity with their emotional and psychological identity, gender affirmation is a strenuous process deserving of support, love and compassion. People do not shift their gender identity simply as a means of gaining a “leg-up” in school sports. Gender affirmative processes lead to challenging physical and emotional changes that do anything but provide some sort of athletic advantage.
Furthermore, for those individuals worried about unsafe bathroom and locker-room spaces for cisgender women, statistics show that sexual assault and harassment is overwhelmingly perpetuated by cisgender men. Transmen and transwomen are not shifting their outward gender appearance in a petty attempt to be more competitive on the sports field or as a means to perpetuate aggression in bathroom spaces. Rather, they are putting their bodies through a slow and strenuous change and bravely pushing through public criticism because they know it is the path toward a more authentic and empowered life.
Diminishing this process to one that is motivated exclusively by athletic performance is both minimizing and inaccurate. If we really want to “protect” our students, we can start by supporting those students who are most at risk of bullying, self-harm and suicide through inclusive and affirmative policy. I applaud the Manchester School District for its stance and lend what seems like a needed voice of support for these brave trans students.