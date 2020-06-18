Let’s start by acknowledging that yes, COVID-19 is important. Yes, we are all impacted by COVID-19 in far more severe ways than we could have ever imagined. Yes, it is hard to think about let alone advocate for much else.
And yet, we must also acknowledge that other countries, territories and people are actively suffering from current and past U.S. foreign policy. Namely, it’s time to talk about Afghanistan and the critically important “peace talks” emerging from the South Asian region.
Sadly, it is not an exaggeration to say that almost every individual around the world has been impacted by the United State’s involvement in the region. Certainly everyone in the United States and Afghanistan has been (not to mention the broader coalitions established to fight the Taliban, Al Queida and a variety of other insurgent actors in the region).
Although some individuals identify this as the very reason that the United States should pull troops out of Afghanistan, ultimately, the United States has a responsibility to ensure that its only legacy is not instability but instead, stability.
Despite the nation’s “War on Drugs,” 5,330 metric tons of opium continues to fund Taliban insurgency throughout Afghanistan. The United State’s involvement in the region has destroyed most economic opportunity, leaving opium as the main source of economic well being and livelihoods for much of the rural population. Simply eliminating the trade through violence has only served to disenfranchise more of the population and fuel support for the Taliban.
Instead, the United States has a responsibility to promote economic diversification and growth in the region. Yet the Trump administration has instead focused on a haphazard process of transferring its responsibility onto others: all of whom have competing interests in the country. By committing to withdraw all forces in just 14 months, the U.S. is relying on countries like India and Pakistan to cooperate with the Afghan government to ensure peace. Recently, the U.S. special envoy to Afghanistan, Salmay Khalilzad, called on India to take a more direct role in promoting negotiation between the Taliban and the Afghan government. Meanwhile, the United States continues to accuse Pakistan of having an over-sized influence over the Taliban.
India and Pakistan came to the brink of war in 2019 and have not shown a desire to financially support the region’s stability and do not have the track record of cooperative engagement on international issues.
Meanwhile following new attacks in Kabul by the Taliban, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani ordered the military to switch to "offensive mode" against the Taliban therefore demonstrating an approach that seems contrary to the United State’s peace process. Each of these governments differing outlooks, approaches and interest simply creates confusion and uncertainty for the country.
Now some might argue that the U.S. should not predicate its foreign policy on other country’s needs and wants. Fair enough. But by removing U.S. forces, the Trump administration is also risking losing its ability to maintain influence in the country’s social and political affairs. During recent testimony before congress, Laura Miller of the International Crisis Group said that the United States would likely not be able to safely maintain an embassy’s presence in Afghanistan if it withdraws military forces. Therefore, without the military, the United States risks throwing away its influence in the region.
The United States decades-long involvement in Afghanistan has made it responsible for much of the region’s economic, political and social instability. Is it important to engage the Taliban in negotiations on the country’s future? Absolutely. However, withdrawing troops in such a fast-paced manner does little to promote the peace and stability that the U.S. should be seeking for the region. Has it been a long war? Yes. But doesn’t the very fact that it has been such a long war show that the U.S. has a long-term responsibility to support Afghanistan’s population until the Taliban and Afghan government are willing to work together to promote peace?
Like much of its foreign policy, the Trump administration appears ready to abandon local populations and throw away its own power and influence in favor of rapid change. We can not allow COVID-19 to distract us from such foolish games.