IT HAS become cliché to say that these are strange times we are living in. As our society faces furloughs, layoffs, increased medical costs as well as increased anxieties about reemployment and personal health, everyone is facing new and increased challenges.
That is of course, unless you are a student in New Hampshire. Then these challenges might feel like less of a change than one might hope. Although the archetype of the “lazy millennial graduate” is increasingly common, we are often still eager as a society to lament about the rising costs of education. However, these discussions rarely lead to the desperate actions that need to be taken to address college affordability in New Hampshire.
While it is undoubtedly shameful that 14 percent of community college students were homeless in 2017, and one in three were going hungry while pursuing a degree, these statistics are merely symptoms of the fact that college students across the Granite State are paying increasing tuition, fees and housing costs.
In fact, the University of New Hampshire’s cost of attendance for 2020-2021 will be $47,220. The national average for public schools? $10,116. Even Manchester Community College, perhaps the least expensive option for students pursuing a degree, costs approximately $10,000 per year in tuition alone. Meanwhile, tuition revenue per student at public four-year universities rose by $5,700 between 1987 and 2013, to $9,300. At private colleges, the increase was closer to $9,000.
For a student — who is studying full-time while balancing familial, financial and personal obligations — to be expected to pay approximately the same amount in tuition as the “average” person makes in an entire year of working in the United States is logically unsound particularly when the increased fees are simply going back into the university’s own coffer rather than contributing to a higher quality of education for the student.
Aside from hurting students by driving them deeper into debt, by refusing to take action on college affordability we are increasing inequality and differences in opportunity between the wealthy and those with fewer financial means.
Do your parents earn in the top 1 percent? If so, you are 77 times more likely to attend an Ivy League school than someone who is in the bottom 25 percent. Meanwhile, you will be far less likely to attend a 2-year “non-selective” university where the bottom 20 percent of families make up close to 25% of the student body.
Why should we care? First, it is common knowledge that when the average person makes more, when the average person has access to increased opportunities, the U.S. economy as a whole benefits. Put simply, everyone makes more money when the middle and lower class is improving their prospects in society.
We also know that college is a particularly effective way of promoting equality. In fact, within a given college, children from low- and high-income families end up earning very similar amounts after graduation and later in their careers. Colleges can offer the most effective means we have for creating a more equitable and financially productive society for us all.
However, instead of leveraging this, we are reinforcing existing economic inequality through unaffordable tuition that makes opportunity inaccessible to low-income students.
So what is the answer? Let’s start by demanding that our lawmakers increase funding and support for merit and financial-based grants and scholarships. While private funds certainly exist, anyone who has gone through the arduous and highly competitive process of applying for small not-for-profit grants knows that this is not a realistic strategy to pay for college.
New Hampshire allocates just 2 percent of its tax revenue toward public higher education, the lowest in the nation. The impact is striking: 60 percent of high school seniors leave New Hampshire for college, finding jobs, promoting opportunity and economic growth elsewhere. Particularly during a time where lawmakers and private citizens alike are encouraging us young people to “Stay, Work and Play” in New Hampshire. We should incentivize staying and contributing to New Hampshire’s economy by reducing tuition and forgiving student debt.
Happy hours and beautiful mountains can only do so much to attract the talent New Hampshire so desperately needs.
It is ironic that a state and country that has built itself on the apparently false idea that hard work leads to greater success is unable to support its students in any substantive manner. It’s time to recognize that rising tuition and debt is a burden not just for students but for us all.