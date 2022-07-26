IN CASE you were not aware, the gas in New England is slowly being turned off.
In New Hampshire, residential customers already pay 56% more and commercial customers pay 47% more than before. There’s already been warnings that ISO New England, which manages the power grid in six northeastern states including New Hampshire, could face service interruptions in extended cold weather.
President Joe Biden made it clear on the campaign trail that he intended to end fossil fuel use in the U.S. during his term. He is set on keeping that promise and the closer he gets, the more chance New Hampshire residents have of being extremely cold this upcoming winter.
New England came close to an energy crisis during a cold snap last January. Officials avoided outages by using reserves of fuel oil and purchasing liquified natural gas from abroad despite having willing supplies just a few hundred miles away. The imported gas bought on the world market drove up prices.
Even though experts say it could get even worse this winter, the Biden administration is still not relenting and that is hurting New Hampshire’s energy industry.
The White House continues to provide favorable Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) regulations and subsidies to promote “green energy” over all other energy sources, limiting the country’s oil and gas production and making the Granite State’s energy circumstances harder.
President Biden’s appointees also control the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), and they are going after natural gas pipelines. Biden’s appointees proposed a rule so restrictive that it would have effectively made it impossible for natural gas pipelines to operate in the U.S.
When the government doesn’t mandate the use of eminent domain to construct them, which violates the private property rights of the citizens, pipelines are great for New Hampshire. Our state has little capacity to store gas, lacks an extensive pipeline network, and is sometimes forced to import natural gas just to meet demand. West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Ohio would love to send gas to help us. Gas can only be moved through pipelines, and the Biden administration has apparently decided pipelines need to go in support of his Green New Deal.
The Biden administration is taking New Hampshire toward energy poverty. The state already has problems with power, and now has a White House committed to not letting it add more. New Hampshire deserves better.
Thankfully, seven state senators have joined a national effort to limit the pressure investors and securities regulators put on energy firms through ESG. They have introduced legislation that would ban financial institutions from using ESG scores — assessments of companies’ compliance with these “green” ESG standards — in a discriminatory manner on loan decisions. ESG scores could still be issued under the legislation, but banks couldn’t insist on levels being reached as a condition of issuing credit.
Outrage from U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., also appears to have made FERC hit the brakes on its anti-natural gas pipeline order — at least temporarily. But make no mistake about it: the Biden administration isn’t finished; it’s just begun. Senior staff continues to give speeches and interview comments that make it clear the White House will do whatever it takes to advance its out-of-control environmental agenda.
Yet Biden’s efforts are even hurting the green energy movement. Due to shortages, plants have had no choice but to increase their use of oil. There is no reason to support what the White House is doing.
Protecting constituents should always come first. Sen. Maggie Hassan, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, and the rest of the New Hampshire delegation should put New Hampshire first and do everything in their power to safeguard our energy industry before it’s too late.
Danielle Rieger is a Derry-based political activist.
