I WAS taken aback when I saw a TV commercial for Governor Chris Sununu touting offshore wind energy. Most of the news I see regarding our present New Hampshire government displays Governor Sununu and our legislature in a negative light in regards to its policies on renewable energy and emphasis on cost regardless of energy source.
I really had the impression that our state was continuing to place strong importance on fossil fuels as a necessary source of energy to drive our electric grid. Indeed, any enlightened discussion of clean energy seemed only popular among one political party in our last election.
I wondered if I am alone in thinking that New Hampshire is a pariah state, strongly resisting the renewable energy development growing popular in Maine, Vermont and Massachusetts.
After seeing the TV ad of Sununu touting offshore wind energy, I took some time to look into it and was quite surprised. On Dec. 3, 2019, Sununu issued executive order 2019-06 preparing New Hampshire for future offshore wind development. He requested the Federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to establish an intergovernmental task force in conjunction with our state, Massachusetts and Maine. During the 2020 session, the state legislature passed and Governor Sununu signed House Bill 1245, which established a commission on Offshore Wind and Port development. Sununu then amended and reaffirmed the executive order 2019-06 on March 1, 2021 after delays associated with the COVID pandemic prevented the commission from supplying the needed information. This information included reports on potential greenhouse gas emissions reduction potential of offshore wind as well as New Hampshire’s existing infrastructure and its ability to attract and handle offshore wind energy supply chain operations.
In February 2022, the state Department of Energy, Department of Environmental Services and Department of Business and Economic Affairs published the requested information in a report called “Greenhouse Gas Emissions, and Infrastructure and Supply Chain Opportunities as it relates to the Deployment of Offshore Wind in the Gulf of Maine”. This report is not as boring as it sounds and looking through it I was impressed by a letter from Governor Sununu. In it, Sununu discusses that an option to achieve public policy goals is deployment of offshore wind in the Gulf of Maine, which has the potential to be an abundant source of renewable energy. He said New Hampshire is uniquely situated to benefit from this new industry.
This report outlines a summary of existing wind farms in the New England area to include Block Island Wind Farm in Rhode Island and Vineyard Wind 1 in Massachusetts. The summary shows that since its inception in 2016, the Block Island wind farm reduced energy costs on Block Island by 40% and reduced CO2 emissions by 40,000 tons annually (which is approximately the emissions produced by 150,000 vehicles). The Vineyard Wind 1 farm is projected to save 3.7 billion in energy-related costs over its lifetime and reduce CO2 emissions by up to 1.68 million tons annually. Other wind farms listed had similar statistics.
The report talks about how New Hampshire has reduced greenhouse gas emissions further and faster since 2005 than almost every other state in the nation. But that is due to several factors:
New Hampshire transitioned from coal to natural gas as its main supplier of electrical energy. Natural gas produces about half the carbon emissions of coal.
The report gives a nod to the other New England states as contributors to our state’s being able to lower greenhouse emissions. Since we share an electricity grid with neighboring states, the investments in renewable energy sources in other states have helped to reduce the net CO2 emissions from New Hampshire.
Our state has not generally supported renewable energy sources to the extent that Vermont, Massachusetts, and Maine have. I am thrilled that we are a leader in reducing carbon emissions overall, however, continuing to burn natural gas as a long-term solution, while better than coal, remains a contributor to greenhouse gas emissions.
I want to give a nod out to our governor for exploring wind power as an excellent source of energy that has essentially zero carbon emissions and will save us money on our electric bills. I want to be able to discuss this report and the ongoing development of offshore wind energy with both parties. I would like to know that politicians from both sides of the aisle are as excited about this as I am.
I want to hear from our local politicians about their thoughts on the development of offshore wind energy in New Hampshire. I feel certain that Sununu’s interest in offshore wind energy and intergovernmental cooperation with our neighbors to produce this energy will change our state’s reputation to that of being a leader in renewable clean energy sources.
Dr. Darla Thyng is a practicing family physician. She lives in Hollis.
