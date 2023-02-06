IT IS RARE that I get excited about electricity or think about where my electrical bills are coming from. I am a family practice doctor and do worry about my patients that cannot afford electricity let alone medical bills.
Recently, I am becoming very optimistic and yes, even excited, when I read about a movement in New Hampshire called Community Power. I attended two informational sessions regarding Community Power over the past month. One was presented in Hollis on January 26 and another was held in Derry on the 24th. The comments that I heard from Granite State residents at the information sessions included “this is a win-win” situation, “there is no downside” and “it will save the community a lot of money on energy costs.”
Here is my best attempt at a layperson’s summary of what Community Power means to New Hampshire:
Community Power was enabled by a bipartisan state law passed in 2019. The Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire (CPCNH) is a group of New Hampshire municipalities (and one county) uniting to jointly implement Community Power. CPCNH currently has 27 communities that have joined. The first eight communities will start buying their own electric power supply sometime in April. Lebanon, Hanover and Nashua are three of the leading communities. The Town of Hollis will have a warrant article introduced at town meeting in March to be voted on by residents, and many other communities are taking a look at this novel community-based way of purchasing electricity.
Such warrant article petitions urge a town’s selectmen or town council to initiate the process of joining the CPCNH and, if passed, would indicate a community’s desire to move forward with Community Power. Each community’s governing body must sign a Joint Power Agreement as the first step towards joining CPCNH.
To learn about the coalition, visit the CPCNH website at www.cpcnh.org.
Joining CPCNH would allow the combined communities to aggregate their buying power and use a portfolio approach to power purchases. This would lower electricity costs and volatility. As an example, many municipalities and school districts of the Nashua Regional Planning Council aggregated power several years ago. The town of Hollis reported at its informational meeting that the town has saved $439,000 (over I believe nine years) in electricity costs on its municipal buildings (which translates to taxpayer dollars). Joining CPCNH would allow any community to do the same for the electricity costs of its residents.
The Community Power Coalition is a nonprofit organization. It was formed on Oct. 1, 2021, with 13 municipalities and one county. It is made up of representatives elected and chosen from the member communities. If a town or other community joins, they choose a representative to be part of the Community Power Coalition. The purpose of the coalition is to jointly contract for power services in such a way as to lower costs by actively managing portfolios and looking for the most competitive prices. A town incurs no legal risk in doing this.
A community can choose what options they wish to buy into, and they can opt out any time. There are currently 27 members representing about 21% of New Hampshire’s population in the organization.
I was particularly excited to learn that many communities will offer options for portfolios that have greater sustainability percentages, even up to 100% renewable. This is particularly important to me because of my worries about the health effects of our changing climate on my patients. There is no telling how the cost of the sustainable portfolios will compare but this will evolve with time and is optional.
I urge Granite Staters to find out if their community is actively seeking to join the Community Power movement. To learn more visit the Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire website. Your local community may already have a website with information regarding Community Power; if not, please talk to your local leaders about this amazing movement to put the costs and sources of electricity into the hands of local communities.
Dr. Darla Thyng is a family physician living in Hollis.
THE U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) recently issued a rule that allows 401k’s and other retirement plans to offer funds that consider climate change and other environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in their investment decisions. It reverses a Trump-era rule that effectively prohib…
TROUT UNLIMITED is the nation’s premier cold water conservation organization. For more than 60 years, Trout Unlimited has been the voice in preserving, reconnecting, and restoring the watersheds of America.
AS PRESIDENT and CEO of Northeast Delta Dental, charged with advancing oral health and overall wellness of not only our customers but also the general public, it has become a personal mission of mine to put a spotlight on the lack of dental coverage for veterans.
LEADERS create an atmosphere. That is hardly a brilliant observation but I think it is particularly pertinent now. Our most senior, trusted leaders have a problem keeping classified national security information, well, classified and secure.
FOR US that love the winter in the southern tier of New Hampshire, this winter season has been a challenge. There is not enough snow for cross-country skiing or snowmobiling and has been a bit too warm for safely skating on the lakes. This is just the luck of the draw for this year’s weather…
AS A FAMILY physician, I often find myself wondering “What if?” What if we had made a diagnosis sooner? What if insurance had covered that medication? What if the patient had been seen for regular wellness visits instead of only when feeling sick? Comprehensive health insurance coverage is o…
IN 2022, expected Republican victories in the First Congressional District and for the U.S. Senate turned out to be another election cycle of losses. Postmortems screamed “candidate quality” to explain why Republicans fared poorly. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu earned 75,000 more votes in the…
IF DEMOCRATS learn any lesson from the 2022 midterm elections, it should be that young voters are the key to the success of our party. All over the country, but especially here in New Hampshire, young voters tipped the scales and sent Democratic candidates up and down the ballot over the fin…
OUR Democratic Caucus is coming together this year to make the Granite Pledge. This pledge is our commitment to every resident in our great state. We pledge to build an affordable, inclusive, and thriving New Hampshire, support working families, public education, and a clean-energy economy, …