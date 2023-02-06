IT IS RARE that I get excited about electricity or think about where my electrical bills are coming from. I am a family practice doctor and do worry about my patients that cannot afford electricity let alone medical bills.

Recently, I am becoming very optimistic and yes, even excited, when I read about a movement in New Hampshire called Community Power. I attended two informational sessions regarding Community Power over the past month. One was presented in Hollis on January 26 and another was held in Derry on the 24th. The comments that I heard from Granite State residents at the information sessions included “this is a win-win” situation, “there is no downside” and “it will save the community a lot of money on energy costs.”

Dr. Darla Thyng is a family physician living in Hollis.

Thursday, February 02, 2023
Joe Keefe: Nothing conservative about playing politics with investments

THE U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) recently issued a rule that allows 401k’s and other retirement plans to offer funds that consider climate change and other environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in their investment decisions. It reverses a Trump-era rule that effectively prohib…

Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Tom Raffio: Just 15% of VA clients eligible for dental coverage

AS PRESIDENT and CEO of Northeast Delta Dental, charged with advancing oral health and overall wellness of not only our customers but also the general public, it has become a personal mission of mine to put a spotlight on the lack of dental coverage for veterans.

Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Ray Brown: Leaders create an atmosphere, good or bad

LEADERS create an atmosphere. That is hardly a brilliant observation but I think it is particularly pertinent now. Our most senior, trusted leaders have a problem keeping classified national security information, well, classified and secure.

Michael H. Simpson: Bemoaning that heavy, sticky snow

FOR US that love the winter in the southern tier of New Hampshire, this winter season has been a challenge. There is not enough snow for cross-country skiing or snowmobiling and has been a bit too warm for safely skating on the lakes. This is just the luck of the draw for this year’s weather…

Monday, January 30, 2023
Jean & Richard Knox: We had the show right here!

THE CLASSIC Broadway musical “Guys & Dolls” opens with a trio of racetrack rats touting their picks of the day: Paul Revere, Valentine, Equipoise. “I’ve got the horse right here!” they sing.

Sunday, January 29, 2023
Michael Gorecki: Leavitt and Bolduc losses were 46 years in the making

IN 2022, expected Republican victories in the First Congressional District and for the U.S. Senate turned out to be another election cycle of losses. Postmortems screamed “candidate quality” to explain why Republicans fared poorly. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu earned 75,000 more votes in the…

Friday, January 27, 2023
Sen. Donna Soucy: Our Granite Pledge

OUR Democratic Caucus is coming together this year to make the Granite Pledge. This pledge is our commitment to every resident in our great state. We pledge to build an affordable, inclusive, and thriving New Hampshire, support working families, public education, and a clean-energy economy, …