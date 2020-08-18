“KIA ORA” is the traditional Maori-language phrase New Zealanders use to welcome visitors. My wife and I heard this greeting from many Kiwis, as the locals are called, when we traveled this past February to visit our daughter and her husband, who live in New Zealand, for a few weeks of their summer. Little did we know it would turn into a stay of almost five months.
As we traveled from the U.S. to Auckland, the initial concerns for coronavirus were hitting. We practiced what we called an “over abundance of caution” by wearing masks, drawing quizzical looks from many fellow travelers, and by wiping down every surface we touched. But we made it safely to our destination and were thoroughly enjoying our travels within New Zealand — until the lockdown hit.
Hours after a briefing from the country’s leading public health officials, New Zealand’s Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, announced the country would be “going hard and going fast” to combat COVID-19. A ban was placed on foreign visitors. All “non-essential” businesses were ordered to shutter. Classrooms were closed, as were beaches, trails and parks. No gatherings, including church services, of more than 10 persons were allowed. The use of local transportation — buses, trains and highways — was limited to essential workers going to and from work. The public was told to “stay safe, stay home, and stay kind.”
Outdoor recreation was restricted to one’s own neighborhood. Masks and social distancing were mandatory at the grocery, pharmacy or doctor’s office — and hand sanitizers were to be used upon entering and leaving any public facility.
Kiwis were to keep within their own “bubble” of immediate family or others with whom they shared residence. Only one person from each bubble was to do the grocery shopping. As senior citizens with underlying conditions, my wife and I were happy to have our daughter fill the role. The prime minister held daily press briefings to reinforce the importance of these measures, provided updates on the fight against the virus, and clarified the specific conditions that would need to be met in order to reduce the level of restrictions being imposed.
The goal, clearly and consistently repeated, was not the reduction — but the elimination — of COVID-19 within New Zealand. As the number of new cases, active cases, hospitalizations, ICU-patients, and deaths, and the r-value dropped, there was a careful, monitored easing of restrictions.
Contact tracing systems and a sound testing program supported the efforts of health professionals in meeting the elimination goal, allowing the country to return to normalcy in under 10 weeks. That was over three months ago!
Yes, there were rumblings that the measures were too extreme and economically damaging. But there was near universal compliance by all Kiwis, with the view that long-term community health and safety were far more important than temporary personal inconveniences.
Ardern consistently thanked the public for their participation in the fight against coronavirus and reminded them to be kind to each other. Kiwis were proud to be part of a successful effort in fighting this pandemic, using the Maori term “Kia Kaha” (meaning stay strong) often. As they watched other countries struggle to contain COVID-19, they were appreciative of Ardern’s bold, courageous leadership.
My wife and I also saluted her leadership, even though the lockdown travel restrictions meant we were “stuck” in New Zealand beyond the three-month limit of our visa — and well beyond the few weeks our daughter and son-in-law had planned to host us. But all worked out well. Immigration New Zealand, without any effort on our part, granted a five-month extension of our visa. The airline accommodated us as we made changes to our flight plans and eventually made it home. While we were there, we certainly got to know our son-in-law much better than we had before. And he got to know us a lot better.
It may be some time before New Zealand allows us, as U.S. citizens, to return. In the meantime, I hope the U.S. learns from their example. We need a nationally coordinated strategy based on medical science, strong government leadership — at the national, state and local levels — based on human compassion, dedication of resources for the efficient treatment, testing and tracking of the virus, and programs to support our healthcare professionals. And we need a campaign to encourage public participation — and pride — in efforts to eliminate the disease from within the bubble we call home.