THERE IS an old saying — “Don’t fix what ain’t broke.” That’s especially true when the fix not only doesn’t improve the situation but actually damages it. This is what SB 210 does to the law that has enabled residents of manufactured home parks form cooperatives and purchase their park before out-of-state investors swoop in and price people out of their homes.
On the face of it, SB 210 doesn’t look all that harmful, there is the addition of requiring current park owners to notify the New Hampshire Manufactured Housing Association of their intent to sell the park. If that was all this bill did then I doubt there would be any opposition to it. But as you continue to read it becomes clear that this change is simply the smoke that obscures the real purpose of this bill, which is to block the formation of cooperatives that would buy their parks.
Why is this important? When residents form a cooperative they keep rents low and stabilize housing so it remains affordable. Lower rents mean more money to spend in the local economy. Investor owners generally do less maintenance and make fewer improvements, depriving local businesses and contractors who would be glad to provide those services.
Home ownership is part of the American dream. It is a foundational belief in our country that everyone deserves to live their best life possible. Nothing does that like owning your own home. But for many this has become only a dream. Home prices have soared in the past several years pushing many out of the market. The availability of affordable housing is at an all-time low and even renting an apartment has become unaffordable to many. This contributes to a growing homeless crisis and the burdens to our cities and towns that come with it.
One solution to this problem is manufactured homes in parks where the resident owns their home and has the pride that comes with ownership, while only renting the land it sits on. The mortgage is affordable since it’s only for the home and the rents have historically been low. However, in this climate of rising home prices, these parks are being eyed by investors who see dollar signs and easy profits. They want to come in and raise rents. Unfortunately this will drive many low and fixed income residents like seniors out of their homes as they become less affordable.
I serve on the board of a cooperative that has already purchased our park. Aside from working to keep rents low, in the short time since we’ve formed and became a Resident Owned Community we have hired local companies to address our maintenance needs. We are taking steps to improve the condition of the park, which will attract new people to come and participate in the local economy. And we are working with state and local government in our effort to advance these goals.
The company we purchased the park from did none of this except when absolutely necessary. Their only incentive was maximizing profits. A cooperative is a not-for-profit company with no incentive to cut corners and maximize profits. When something is broken, we will get it fixed. When something can be done to improve the community, we will do it. We will do these things for the benefit of our residents, the community at large, and the businesses who serve us. That’s what happens when residents own their communities. This is hard work but we are motivated because no one is more invested in our success than we are.
SB 210 will make it impossible for cooperatives such as mine to form. It removes the wording requiring current park owners to consider offers from tenant’s associations such as cooperatives and only take into consideration such offers by tenants if a majority of all other tenants agree to the purchase. That is an unrealistic standard given current law requires this all must be completed within 60 days.
It seems this bill is really intended to make it impossible for the residents to purchase their park. It serves only to make it easier for out-of-state investors to come in and milk the local economy for every cent of profit it can squeeze out of it. The existing law not only serves the residents of these parks, but the local businesses who depend on the revenue generated by them.
I urge all who live in these parks and the local businesses who serve them to speak up and call your local senators and state representatives to oppose SB 210. Together we can make sure the New Hampshire Senate doesn’t fix what ain’t broke.