THE COVID VACCINE rollout in New Hampshire’s North Country has been more of a stumble out, pushing some 1,600 vulnerable people in the Littleton area toward the end of the line for vaccination appointments, when nearly everyone had seemed to agree that the most vulnerable and most exposed to the severest ravages of the pandemic should be vaccinated earliest.
From the perspective of those of us affected by this fiasco it is hard to see how it happened and who or what is responsible. Following directives from the Vaccine Administration Management Systems (VAMS) we signed up on Jan. 23, 2021, for vaccination at one of the public sites published by VAMS, Littleton Regional Hospital (LRH). Confirmation of our appointment for Feb. 17, 2021, was for us the first real moment of hope in this long and threatening year.
A few days later, we received an email abruptly cancelling the appointment without explanation. We found out through conversations with friends and from an LRH staffer that our experience was not atypical, but virtually universal among some 1,600 people — all eligible for this phase of the vaccine rollout — who had also been arbitrarily cancelled from appointments at LRH that had been made according to published requirements in good faith.
Since then, attempts to re-schedule have been met with advice to “be patient” from those staffing the state’s help line and at LRH; unfulfilled promises that someone will get back to us; more arbitrary cancellations; obfuscation from VAMS; and various other stalls and evasions from official sources.
We now realize that the likeliest appointments for us won’t be available until late March at the earliest, and likely late April or beyond.
It has been hard to even get answers to basic questions in the cat’s cradle of intertwined bureaucracies (VAMS, DHHS, hospitals, etc.). How can I get a new appointment when all the slots are filled? Who am I supposed to ask? Our questions go unanswered.
But “plausible deniability” is alive and well and officials are not above blaming the victims of their impenetrable systems with phrases like “user error” whenever they can get away with it.
Criticisms and complaints alike are redirected at VAMS, whose “multiple issues,” the CDC itself admits, have caused states to abandon it (“What Went Wrong with America’s $44 Million Vaccine Data System?” by Cat Ferguson, MIT Technology Review, Jan. 30, 2021).
New Hampshire doggedly hangs on despite VAMS problems felt in our area. What problems? Problems like these:
Children, trying desperately to register their vulnerable parents, put off for months.
A couple in their 70s who finally get appointments, having to travel a hundred miles from Bethlehem to Plymouth — through Franconia Notch in late winter — to get their first shot.
Seniors in Colebrook told they’ll need to drive four-plus hours roundtrip to Plymouth for a shot.
A woman afraid her father might die of the virus before she can get him an appointment.
It is ironic that those who should have been earliest to be vaccinated in this cascade of ineptitude are pushed to the back of the line and subjected to maximum inconvenience. Amid the deadly risks of the pandemic, however, delaying vaccination for some of our North Country families, friends and neighbors won’t just be ironic, it will be tragic.
This needs to be made right.