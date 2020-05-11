IT’S TIME for New Hampshire to lead the way on reopening northeast beaches.

Have you been food shopping? A majority of shoppers — I’d guess better than 75 percent — now considerately cover their sole source of viral transmission by donning a mask in the supermarket.

They’ve done the math. They don’t need (and few heed) the grocers’ futile efforts at traffic control. They know that despite occupying a queue mark at checkout that places them six feet from other shoppers on line, their separation boundaries will be repeatedly punctured by shoppers who must traverse the front thoroughfare and slalom these queues to get from produce to dairy. They know that even conforming to aisle directional arrows often requires narrowly overtaking a poky shopper ahead. They know that it’s ridiculous not to breach a one-way sign when the aisle is completely vacant and their desired cut of pickle lies only 10 feet upstream, along the forbidden direction.

These smart shoppers are exhibiting intelligent risk management. They know that there exists a risk that they will approach an infected shopper (or market employee), a reduced risk that the carrier will then infect them, another risk (further reduced) that the infection will result in serious symptoms, and a consequent risk that they may never consume all the groceries in their cart. This novel risk they relegate among the myriad of other varied causes (chronic disease, accidents, crime) that may eventually put them among the other 8,000 Americans for whom any given non-pandemic day will be their last. But most of them (at 75 percent, a population that exceeds a proportion said to confer herd immunity) are, with their masks, sending a responsible and reassuring message to the rest of us: I might get COVID-19 from you, but you’re not going to get it from me.

Contrast the chaotic yet effective functioning of your local supermarket with a recent weekend scene along Hampton Beach. There a dense bidirectional flow of pedestrians, less inclined to don masks outside, is effectively channeled along a narrow beachfront sidewalk by cruiser-bound police officers parked at regular intervals along Route 1A, determined that these refugees from home isolation not use the yawning expanse of sand just to their east to spread out and avoid one another.

Sensational media is determined to fuel any self-virtuous beach scolds by breathlessly feeding us panoramic camera shots of southern California beaches that convey density and obscure what any reasonable drone camera angle would reveal: that beaches are ideally suited for responsible citizens to get out and spread out.

Gov. Chris Sununu and our state officials have done a pretty good job through this dramatic event. Underreactive and overreactive initiatives by our government can be forgiven under the circumstances as long as they trend toward effective action. And I understand the inclination to defer action without consistency from Maine and Massachusetts.

But beach access must acknowledge the behavior of the majority of our sensible citizens. Without it, our smart shoppers will soon become smart sunbathers, and state officials will be left looking sunburned.

David Hagner lives in Greenland.

