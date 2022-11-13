THERE ARE no saviors or miracles in democracy, only a grueling, soul-sucking, forever war of attrition. That is the enduring lesson of the 2022 midterms, as it is every election. And, though the results will be overinterpreted by pundits, and partisans will have all their priors confirmed, in the end, it is simply proof that American “democracy” is working.

Overall, it was a disappointing night for Republicans, no doubt, considering the high expectations and the president’s low approval ratings. Though, as of this writing, the GOP looks like it might win the House and has a shot at the Senate, as well. It’s no small thing. But let’s not forget, we’re all winners when D.C. is mired in gridlock; not only is it the most accurate representation of the national electorate’s mood but it means the system is working.

David Harsanyi is a senior editor at The Federalist.

