If the average price of a gallon of gas falls by a penny, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain will take to Twitter and credit the Biden administration. In the last few months, due to lower demand and other factors, consumers have experienced a reprieve from historic highs. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre points out this is "the fastest decline in gas prices in over a decade," which is like bragging about losing a couple of pounds after packing on 20.

Officials haven't had much to say lately. That trend is likely to continue. Today, the OPEC+ cartel announced it's going to cut production by 2 million barrels a day. This, even after the Biden administration engaged in a "full-scale pressure campaign," according to CNN, to dissuade our alleged allies in the Middle East to change their minds.

Rep. Jason Osborne: Costly Democrat energy policies leave NH cold

AS NEW HAMPSHIRE faces higher energy prices, Democrats have been desperate to pass the blame to anyone but themselves. What is clear is that they have no idea how our electric grid works. Either that or they are lying to obfuscate their responsibility for increasing costs for Granite Staters.

Roy Dennehy: 'New Hampshire Advantage' is rooted in liberty

AN ARTICLE on the front page of the Sept. 18 edition of the New Hampshire Sunday News states: “NH Democrats’ not-so-secret plan: Attack over abortion.” All of the major Democrat candidates — gubernatorial candidate Tom Sherman, and federal candidates Maggie Hassan, Ann Kuster, and Chris Papp…

Rep. Ann Kuster: Lowering prices while strengthening our economy

IN NEW HAMPSHIRE and across the country, hard-working families have been facing high costs for essential goods. While we have seen prices at the pump drop for the 11th week in a row, folks continue to feel the impact at the grocery store and for housing and other essentials.

Sen. Kevin Avard: Which party is improving education?

AS A REPUBLICAN state Senator, improving education for Granite State students has always been a passion of mine. I struggled a lot in school and I know how difficult it can be for an atypical child to succeed in our public education system. When I was a child, I spent several years growing u…

Sarah Doucette: Appreciation, obfuscation, democracy at risk

CONGRATULATIONS to the 256 New Hampshire state representatives (80% of the House!) and 11 senators who stood with the people to defend our precious clean waters and override the governor’s veto of HB 1454. That bill could have protected us statewide from preventable landfill contamination.