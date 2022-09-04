THE OTHER DAY, President Joe Biden accused voters of the opposition party of turning to “semi-fascism.” This is probably the first time in American history a president has openly attacked the opposing party’s constituents in this way.

Then again, Biden, who once alleged that the chaste Mitt Romney was harboring a desire to bring back chattel slavery, is prone to stupid hyperbole. And it’s true that most people who throw around the word “fascist” fail to do so with much precision. These days, the word “democracy,” like “fascism,” has lost all meaning. According to Democrats, asking someone to show ID before voting is an attack on “democracy,” but so is the Supreme Court’s handing back power to voters on the abortion issue. When you have no limiting principles of governance, anything that inhibits your exertion of power is seen as anti-”democracy.” If students have loans to be paid, “forgive” them. If you can’t pass a bill, the executive branch should do it by fiat. If the court stops it, pack it. Power is only to be limited when the opposition holds it.

David Harsanyi is a senior editor at The Federalist. Harsanyi is a nationally syndicated columnist and author of five books — the most recent, “Eurotrash: Why America Must Reject the Failed Ideas of a Dying Continent.” His work has appeared in National Review, the Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Reason, New York Post and numerous other publications. Follow him on Twitter @davidharsanyi.

Thursday, September 01, 2022
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Bill Bennett: Morse will be a strong addition to U.S. Senate

THE SUMMER is coming to a close and the new school year is once again upon us. For millions of U.S. students, school may look very different this year. You’ve probably seen in the news that public schools are seeing a record attendance drop. The reason for this is multifaceted. In some insta…

Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Stephen Duprey & Hon. Melanie Levesque: Now for some good news

IN A TIME of pressured partisanship and polarization, we have a positive story to tell. A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators worked together to find common ground on an issue of utmost importance, one that Americans agree upon: the strengthening of K-12 civics education.

Bob Hatcher: Hassan's bogus abortion ban claim

IN OUR household, we are registered independents and receive a lot of junk mail from both sides of the aisle. The other day we got a letter of desperation from Maggie Hassan, one of our U.S. Senators. Rarely in my life have I called someone an outright liar, but in this case, Sen. Hassan is …

Monday, August 29, 2022
Sunday, August 28, 2022
Tom Thomson: Why I support Chuck Morse for U.S. Senate

CHUCK MORSE has served his neighbors in Salem as both a town selectman and moderator, then served New Hampshire as a state representative for two terms (1998-2002) and then was elected to the state Senate in 2002-2006 and reelected again in 2010 to the present. He served as chair of the Fina…

Friday, August 26, 2022
Sen. Tom Sherman: Enshrine a woman’s right to choose in state law

AS A DOCTOR, I’ve sat with patients while I’ve given them terrible news. And sometimes, all I could do to help was sit and listen and hold their hand. They’re difficult conversations, difficult decisions, and in those decisions there’s no place for the government to get between a patient and…

Thursday, August 25, 2022
Kevin Sprague: Utility companies are enabling the green revolution

BACK IN THE DAYS of Thomas Edison, the electric system was originally designed to serve customer load in one direction. There were large, centralized energy producers and everyone else was a consumer of that energy, and all the equipment along the way was built with unidirectional purpose. E…

Steve McGuire: Four harbingers of our nation's apocalypse

NEW HAMPSHIRE has its very own Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse — Jeanne Shaheen, Maggie Hassan, Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas. Together these four are following Kamikaze Joe Biden and his wingmen, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, as they drive this country down the drain.