SEAT BELTS are an integral safety feature engineered and designed into the manufacturing of every motor vehicle. Using a seat belt reduces one’s chances of dying in a collision by 45%. As seat belts are a critical component in the safe operation of a motor vehicle, should the state pass legislation to require seat belt usage for everyone as a matter of public safety? Two separate bills currently being considered by New Hampshire legislators would do just that; Senate Bill 609 and House Bill 1622.
According to NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Agency), New Hampshire has the lowest seat belt usage rate in the country, and national crash statistics show that as seat belt use goes up, unrestrained fatalities go down. New Hampshire had the highest unbelted fatality rate in the country of 71% in 2018 according to the IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety) as compared to a national average of 43%. The state also had a 22% higher occupant ejections rate in motor vehicle crashes than those states with an adult seat belt law.
It is estimated by the New Hampshire Highways Safety Agency that 26 people would have survived crashes last year in New Hampshire if they had been wearing seat belts.
The state already recognizes the importance of seat belt usage by requiring everyone under the age of 18 to wear a seat belt. SB 609 would not be creating a new law, yet it would modify the existing law to include those 18 and older as well.
Seat belt usage for those under the age of 18 would remain subject to primary enforcement, while seat belt usage for those 18 years and older would become subject to secondary enforcement. HB 1622 would be a new law requiring seat belts for adults with secondary enforcement.
It is difficult to accept the argument that seat belt usage for adults should not be reflected in our laws based on the supposition that seat belt usage affects no one else but the driver. When an unbelted person is ejected from a vehicle at a crash scene, are the responding EMT’s and police officers affected by that choice? Are other people in the car affected by that choice? Are emergency room doctors and nurses affected by that choice? Are friends and family affected by that choice?
Unbelted crashes result in the most severe injuries, higher medical bills and a higher number of fatalities. Motor vehicle crashes have cost New Hampshire nearly $1.4 billion annually (NHTSA). Unbelted crash victims have medical bills that are 55% higher than belted victims, and society bears a majority of the cost through increased insurance premiums, taxes, and health care costs (NHTSA). These costs essentially result in a “crash tax” of $1,043 for every New Hampshire resident (calculated based on 2010 Census Data and NHTSA). Turns out we all pay when drivers make unsafe decisions.
The State of New Hampshire’s Driver’s Manual says that “Driving a motor vehicle on New Hampshire roadways is a privilege and as motorists, we all share the responsibility for safe roadways.”
These bills are not about government interference. New Hampshire needs seat belt laws in place for everyone in order to save lives. These bills address a serious public health and safety concern with the goal of saving lives one-click-at-a-time.
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
THERE IS no law against wildlife killing contests in the state nor is there any regulation. Yet such contests, particularly ones targeting coyotes, are held each year—two in the state’s southeast and southwest, and one via an outdoors publication. Typically, animals killed are dumped, and gu…
Saturday, March 07, 2020
- Sens. Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen Gov. Chris Sununu Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas
- Updated
THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) outbreak is an evolving situation and there is much that scientists and doctors still need to learn about this new virus. But we also know it can be hard to sort through all the information — and misinformation — so we wanted to share a few of the top things that p…
- By Michele Perkins
- Updated
AS WE work our way through the 2020 legislative session, once again the UNIQUE scholarship program that has successfully enabled thousands of New Hampshire students to attend the state's colleges and universities is under attack.
Friday, March 06, 2020
IF YOUR candidate withdrew from the primaries, your choice in November is straightforward. Vote or stay home. But before you stay home consider. Doing so equates your candidate’s withdrawal to a loss in the quarterfinals of a basketball tournament. They are not the same. You are still in the…
Thursday, March 05, 2020
SCIENCE and scientific research require a sense of patience for accurate and reliable results. The present coronavirus situation is a good example.
DURING the Feb. 21 session of the state House of Representatives, the Democrat majority voted to reprimand seven Republican members for failing to comply with a House rule adopted earlier by the majority, which compelled all House members to attend a sexual harassment workshop scheduled by t…
”You don’t realize how easy this game is until you get up in that broadcasting booth.” — Mickey Mantel
Monday, March 02, 2020
IT WAS a heady time some sixty years ago. Change was in the air.
- By Matt Mayberry
-
OUR immigration system is broken, plain and simple. I know this is something that everyone, regardless of political party or ideology, can agree on. Every year, hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants unlawfully cross over our southern border. However there are those who chose to try to …
Sunday, March 01, 2020
WHEN WE talk about students who are not succeeding in our current education system, we often say that they “slipped through the cracks.” Well, what if we filled in those cracks so that students could move seamlessly from high school to college to the workforce?
Friday, February 28, 2020
THE HAPLESS Democrat Party can’t seem to get anything right. After watching repeated efforts to destroy Donald Trump’s presidency fizzle out one after the other, the Democrats couldn’t even manage to calculate the results of their own caucuses in Iowa.
Thursday, February 27, 2020
Last fall, a longtime close friend, a Maine resident, told me and others in his large circle that he planned to end his own life at a date certain under Maine’s new assisted suicide law.
FEW THINGS are as central to the character of New Hampshire’s political and government environment than town meeting and democratic school board governance. Our town meetings are among the last bastions of pure, direct democracy in our country. Passage of HB 1451, a bill pending in the New H…
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
- By Kathleen Sullivan
-
THE NEW HAMPSHIRE Republican primaries for our two congressional seats are proceeding down two distinctly different paths.
Sunday, February 23, 2020
- By Rep. Jason Osborne
-
IN 2007, a new device, e-cigarettes, hit the U.S. market and revolutionized how Americans think about smoking. E-cigarettes have emerged as an effective tobacco harm reduction product that have helped more than three million Americans quit smoking combustible cigarettes.
- Carl Perreault
-
MANY Granite Staters rely on constant and consistent access to their medications. For those living with multiple sclerosis (MS), epilepsy and other complex and chronic medical conditions, there is no one-size-fits-all treatment option; the prescription medications that work well for one pers…