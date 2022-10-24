DILETTANTE, as defined by the Cambridge University dictionary, is “a person who is or seems to be interested in a subject, but whose understanding of it is not very deep or serious.” Nicholas Sarwark, the Libertarian and Democratic nominee for Hillsborough county attorney this November, while seemingly well meaning, fits the definition.

Hillsborough County needs a county attorney who has more legal and management experience than one who has, based on his own website, tried 35 jury trials in his relatively short legal career. The county not only has the largest population in New Hampshire, but the most felonies committed and the most violent crimes. The Hillsborough County attorney must not only have legal expertise, but strong management skills as well. Current County Attorney John Coughlin brings both the legal and management experience needed to the office. I would contend that Sarwark does not.

David Lauren is a retired attorney who served as an assistant attorney general in Maine and as a special assistant to the attorney general. He has also served as an assistant county attorney in both Hillsborough and Cheshire counties in New Hampshire. He lives in Marlborough.

