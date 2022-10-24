DILETTANTE, as defined by the Cambridge University dictionary, is “a person who is or seems to be interested in a subject, but whose understanding of it is not very deep or serious.” Nicholas Sarwark, the Libertarian and Democratic nominee for Hillsborough county attorney this November, while seemingly well meaning, fits the definition.
Hillsborough County needs a county attorney who has more legal and management experience than one who has, based on his own website, tried 35 jury trials in his relatively short legal career. The county not only has the largest population in New Hampshire, but the most felonies committed and the most violent crimes. The Hillsborough County attorney must not only have legal expertise, but strong management skills as well. Current County Attorney John Coughlin brings both the legal and management experience needed to the office. I would contend that Sarwark does not.
Hillsborough County is the only county in the state with two court jurisdictions — Hillsborough North with a superior court in Manchester, and Hillsborough South, with a superior court in Nashua. The county attorney must be able to manage not only two separate offices, but the 30 plus full-time assistant county attorneys, eight victim witness advocates, three part-time investigators, and 14 legal secretaries and clerks. These 30-plus full-time assistant county attorneys don’t even include the part-time staff that make up the office personnel.
A review of Sarwark’s campaign website, and in particular the introductory video he has on it, demonstrates, in his own words, the limited legal experience he would bring to the office. He references his having handled, while serving as a public defender in another jurisdiction, “hundreds of felony cases” and having taken over 35 cases to a jury trial.
Compare that experience to what Sarwark would face as county attorney. In 2020, the last year for which statistics are available, the Hillsborough County Attorney’s Office had more than 3,100 criminal cases referred to it. The current caseload per assistant county attorney in the major case unit alone is about 200 cases, each of which must be constantly monitored by the attorney for court imposed deadlines. The experienced attorneys in the office are trying about two trials a month to a jury. Compare that caseload to the “hundreds of felony cases” Sarwark was responsible for over a comparatively short legal career.
In addition, Sarwark has no experience in presenting cases to the grand jury. This essential element of the office needs a county attorney with the knowledge of how to both present cases to grand jury and determine which are ready to be presented
His website further states that he would mentor the young prosecutors in the office. While well intentioned, it’s clear that his meager experience in court would not be sufficient to be a mentor. Compared to the more experienced attorneys in the office who already serve as mentors, Sarwark is sorely lacking in the expertise needed.
Sarwark, who once served as the National Chair of the Libertarian Party, is running on both the Libertarian ticket and the Democratic ticket, having won the Democratic nomination through a write-in campaign. I would urge all voters in Hillsborough County who are interested in a county attorney who, while a Republican, views the law from a non-partisan perspective, to turn away from Sarwark’s candidacy.
County Attorney Coughlin does not view the law through a lens tinted by political perspective. His view is that the law is the law, and that his job and the job of the Hillsborough County Attorney’s Office is to prosecute the cases presented to it, so long as there is probable cause to proceed, and leave to the Legislature the decision as to what laws should be enacted. Whether certain laws should not be enforced even if listed in the criminal code is within a prosecutor’s obligation to exercise prosecutorial discretion, but that does not mean ignoring certain classes of cases simply because he or she does not agree with the law. This is something I fear Sarwark might do.
Finally, I would argue that County Attorney Coughlin brings much more to the office in terms of overall legal experience. He not only had a private practice, but also served for many years in the Army Judge Advocate General’s office and has been deployed to Iraq to serve as a JAG officer. In addition, he has served as a New Hampshire Circuit Court judge.
I believe that Sarwark has the perspective of a dilettante not because I question his interest in the law and in being county attorney, but because I question the depth and seriousness of his understanding of the role of the office for which he is running.
I urge the reelection of Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin.
David Lauren is a retired attorney who served as an assistant attorney general in Maine and as a special assistant to the attorney general. He has also served as an assistant county attorney in both Hillsborough and Cheshire counties in New Hampshire. He lives in Marlborough.
