UPON READING Hillsborough County Attorney Michael Conlon’s op-ed of Sept. 27 — “Michael Conlon: On the brink of greatness” — I came to the conclusion that Conlon seems great at avoiding responsibility by blaming others and, perhaps even worse, providing readers with misleading information about his opponent, former County Attorney John Coughlin.

I write from the perspective of being a retired assistant Cheshire County attorney, a former Maine assistant attorney general and special assistant to the attorney general, and an assistant Hillsborough County attorney during then-County Attorney Coughlin’s administration.

Conlon would like readers to believe that, upon taking office as Hillsborough County Attorney, he immediately attempted to remedy faults he found within the office. By his own admission, some months following his election, “…the (s)tate Attorney General’s office maintained its concerns and eventually took over the day-to-day management of Hillsborough County’s prosecutorial operations and asked for my resignation.”

Based on my professional experience, I can say with great confidence that if an attorney general calls for the resignation of a county attorney, the AG’s office has found issues serious enough to recognize that the serving county attorney is simply out of his or her depth, and that the resignation would be in the best interests of justice. Following his refusal to resign, attorney Conlon has the gall to state that “(m)onths later, through our collaboration, the Attorney General returned authority to me and noted the improvements made.” This statement implies that the improvements were made by Conlon when, in fact, it appears they were dictated and supervised by the AG’s office.

Following this, Conlon then chooses to personally attack his opponent, John Coughlin. He says “decades of experience walked out the door during his tenure ….” Having been an Assistant Hillsborough County Attorney during Coughlin’s tenure, I can state to the best of my recollection that the only person let go was the chief deputy who happened to be the brother of the previous county attorney defeated by Coughlin. This incident only occurred after the chief deputy demonstrated that he could not be loyal to the new administration. Two experienced prosecutors left because they were jointly starting their own criminal defense practice in Manchester, one which is still active and thriving.

Conlon further states that then-County Attorney Coughlin “got in trouble with the Attorney General’s office for hanging an offensive photo in his office that he refused to take down.” Having seen the photo myself, I can say that it was simply a personal, non-offensive family photo that included both Coughlin’s wife, Pam, and his son.

Conlon then references an investigation following a recording of a confidential conversation between Coughlin and his chief deputy. Not only did Coughlin not “accidentally record himself” as stated by Conlon, he referred the matter to a different county attorney’s office for investigation. At no time did Coughlin have any input into the investigation; thus, he assured a fair and impartial pursuit of justice.

Conlon does a further disservice to Coughlin, and to all members of the military, by stating that “Coughlin … quit before finishing his first year, but the damage was done,” implying that his resignation resulted from those incidents. Nothing is further from the truth. Conlon conveniently ignores the fact that Coughlin left only because his New Hampshire National Guard unit had been called to active duty for deployment to Iraq. Coughlin did not “quit”, he joined his unit in Iraq in 2003, where he put his life on the line every day.

To equate a call-up to active service with “quit(ting)” is to label all such patriotic citizen-soldiers who leave employment and families as quitters. If Conlon is going to criticize his opponent for leaving the office to which he was elected, Conlon should at least acknowledge the reason, which was Coughlin’s loyal service to our country.

Conlon titled his op-ed “Michael Conlon — On the brink of greatness.” This title brings to mind Shakespeare’s lines from Twelfth Night — “Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and others have greatness thrust upon them.” There is no credit or recognition for being “on the brink of greatness.” One is either considered great or they’re not. Conlon has failed to accept responsibility by blaming others for problems at the Hillsborough County Attorney’s Office, while making misleading statements about his opponent, whose service as county attorney was 17 years ago. As a result, I believe Conlon has shown that he is not “on the brink of greatness.”

David Lauren is a retired prosecutor with the Maine Department of the Attorney General, and the Cheshire and Hillsborough county attorney’s offices in New Hampshire. Lauren also served as state initiatives counsel and public information officer with the National Association of Attorneys General. He lives in Marlborough.

