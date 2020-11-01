DEMOCRACY IS PERHAPS the most fragile form of government. It relies on the power of the government residing with its people, and those people having faith in each other. The United States is the longest functioning democracy in history. That fragile legacy is now in danger.
The Preamble to the Constitution states that “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessing of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution of the United States of America.” Are we striving for that “more perfect Union,” or have we handed over our government, unchecked, to those elected officials seeking the very power that has fueled this democracy for 233 years?
When did compromise and fair discussion leave our government? I remember in 2010, when the Democratic Party filled the Executive branch and the Republican Party gained control of the Legislative branch, it was said by the Senate Majority Leader that his sole agenda would be to make sure the President served only one term. While that didn’t happen, the next six years proved that our democracy was in danger. In February of 2016, when the President, exercising his constitutional duty, put forth a nomination for the U.S. Supreme Court, the reaction from the Senate was swift. With eight months before the election, they wouldn’t even hold a hearing on the matter. Their statement then was that they wanted “the American People” to decide who should fill the vacant justice post. Their constitutional duty was at least to hold hearings.
This year, with just days to go until the general election, we were told by those same individuals that they are moving forward with hearings and a vote just before the election. Their reasoning this time is that they have the power to do it. Here is where democracy begins to die.
Ask yourself if our government is truly representing ‘We the People’ or a collective few.
“Establish justice”: Is there equal justice for Black and brown America, the LGBTQ community, women, immigrants, the Native American population, and a host of other sections of our country? Look around at the protests that are seeking justice in this country.
“Insure domestic tranquility”: It’s hard to imagine a more divisive and toxic climate than the one we have now, nor a leadership that has less regard for its citizens.
“Provide for the common defense”: With a global pandemic killing nearly 225,000 citizens of this country and foreign nations interfering in our right to vote, our government fails to act decisively and continues to ignore the plight of its people.
“Promote the general welfare”: The only thing being promoted these days are the politicians in power.
“Secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity”: This one is personal. I spent 37 years in the National Park Service and my last tour of duty was being in charge of the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island. Seeing visitors from all across the globe coming to see Lady Liberty, laughing, crying and even praying in front of her, makes you realize how truly blessed we are to live in this country. We have rights and freedoms that most people in other countries only dream of having. But they also come with huge responsibility, and we do not exercise those privileges responsibly if we infringe on the rights of others.
As stewards of Lady Liberty, we have an obligation to act as a beacon for people all over the world who struggle to achieve the blessings of liberty. During the last four years, we have become a nationalistic government, and have given up our power to a select few. When representatives lie to us, when our collective treasure resides with the few at the expense of the many, when we cannot protect our citizens from threats inside and outside our country, when we seek only to further our own special interests, when we fail to give the same respect and consideration to others that we would wish for ourselves, and when we environmentally destroy our planet and ignore the solutions within our grasp, we rob our children, and all generations to come, of their future, and democracy dies.
On Nov. 3, we vote whether or not to continue as a democracy. Exercising the power vested in us is how our democracy survives. Who you vote for decides whether we stand again as “We the People.”