DURING the COVID-19 crisis, charities have been delivering services to vulnerable individuals and families across New Hampshire, but we’ve also been hit particularly hard by the pandemic with facility closures, declines in donations, cuts in program revenue and staff reductions. Without additional relief, nonprofit organizations will be forced to further reduce staff and services, leaving their communities without critical support.
New Hampshire YMCAs are working diligently to meet the needs of our communities, but we, like so many other nonprofits and community service organizations, must receive immediate federal support to ensure we can adequately meet the new and growing needs of communities across New Hampshire and emerge from the pandemic whole and ready to continue service.
Since February, The Granite YMCA has been focused on three organizational priorities: doing our part to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, continuing to provide critical services like child care and food distribution, and ensuring our long-term sustainability.
Because of the virus and the mandated protocols and capacity restrictions, our YMCA, like so many nonprofits, has been caught in the crossfire. Our overnight camps serving thousands of campers were completely canceled; day camps, normally serving 15,000 campers, saw a decrease in enrollment of 50%, as has school-age child care. Many enrichment programs, like swimming lessons and adventure programs, were postponed or canceled all together. Facility use at our five locations has dropped by 65% compared to pre COVID-19. Overall, revenue has decreased by 40%, leaving us a much smaller organization.
Yet we may be the lucky ones, as with help from our members, donors, CARES Act funding and prudent fiscal stewardship, we will make ends meet. Without help from Congress, it will take significant sacrifice that may cause permanent harm and reductions to our capacity to serve the critical needs of many in the Granite State.
While we understand that Congress remains hopeful that a stand-alone coronavirus package can be negotiated, we know that time is short. We also know that inaction on COVID-19 relief could have disastrous consequences. If nonprofits fail, the safety net fails too.
What’s needed
There are several bipartisan provisions that have garnered broad support in previous COVID-19 packages that should be addressed in these last weeks of September:
Expand charitable nonprofit access to forgivable loans: Most of the COVID-19 proposals contemplate a second round of Paycheck Protection Program funding (PPP). It would also be important to expand the eligibility of nonprofits to participate in PPP so that mid-size and larger nonprofits with more than 500 employees, which have greater capacity, can retain trained staff and provide essential programs like child care, meal distribution and senior wellness programs.
Provide 100% coverage for unemployment insurance reimbursement for self-insured nonprofits: Nonprofits have been good stewards of self-insured claims, but the pandemic has caused nonprofits to furlough and let go unprecedented numbers of staff due to government-ordered health and safety closures. The CARES Act provided for 50%, but the nonprofit sector needs 100% federal reimbursement for UI claims. Looming payments exacerbate cash flow challenges and divert funding from critical services and have forced more layoffs. These are challenges that other employment sectors are not facing. The timing of this issue requires immediate action that cannot wait until after November.
Invest $50 billion in child care so parents can return to work: As the leading provider of child care in New Hampshire, the Y is in strong support of bipartisan measures to provide $50 billion in child care funding. Children need access to safe and enriching environments, operating under CDC guidelines with small ratios and health and safety protocols. Child care is the linchpin for parents to return to work and getting our economy to work again. With the uncertainty around school schedules, the critical nature of this ask is further amplified. New Hampshire YMCAs stand ready to provide homework assistance, tutoring, academic enrichment and provide meals and snacks to mitigate food insecurity.
Each of these requests has bipartisan support in both chambers of Congress. Each also requires urgent, immediate action that can’t wait another month or two. We need Congress to recognize that the time for action is upon them, and that with every day lost to negotiation, our nonprofits and the lifeline they provide are at risk.