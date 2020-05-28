MAY IS Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month — a time to reflect upon and engage with the unique problems these ailments bring to everyday life. From the general misery of congestion to the terrifying reality of shortness of breath, thousands of Americans throughout New Hampshire struggle to cope with these challenges, and the increased financial burden they often carry.

Facing higher health care costs and greater risk, those battling with asthma and allergies are already facing an uphill battle within the Granite State. And tragically, our elected officials have only served to make matters worse having recently crafted legislation that, if enacted, would prohibit copay assistance from manufacturers and create barriers to care during an already trying time for the nation.

In early 2020, the New Hampshire General Court introduced HB1697, a bill that would drastically increase out-of-pocket costs for people needing prescription drugs. By prohibiting prescription drug copay assistance — programs that increase health care affordability by reducing patients’ pharmaceutical expenses — the bill shifts the cost burden from insurance companies to the individual. In short, it forces New Hampshire residents with chronic but manageable conditions, like asthma, to pay substantially more for the medicine they need to survive.

HB1697 is indeed a dangerous proposal, but worse than that, the anti-patient mentality it represents isn’t limited to New Hampshire. The federal government recently finalized policies for the 2021 Notice of Benefit and Payment Parameters (NBPP), which is designed to improve the American health care system. Unfortunately, one particular rule would do nothing of the sort. In a stunning reversal from last year’s patient-friendly policy, the new rule allows insurers to exclude cost-sharing assistance from patients’ annual out-of-pocket maximums. Effectively, this practice, known as accumulator adjustment programs, strips patients of a critical cost-saving tool in the form of manufacturer assistance, forcing them to pay more out-of-pocket at the pharmacy.

Rather than increasing health care access and effectiveness as intended, accumulator adjustment programs do precisely the opposite, exacerbating access issues and worsening health outcomes. It forces patients to choose between their finances and their health, which will undoubtedly lead to higher rates of prescription abandonment and lower treatment plan adherence. Moreover, it places insurers in a moral dilemma: will they do the right thing and maintain cost-sharing assistance for prescription drugs, or will they merely seek to maximize short-term profits by cutting those vital programs from their rolls.

While the decision ultimately rests with the insurance companies, the consequences of their choices fall squarely on the patients. And therein lies the rub. Americans with chronic conditions need to be able to access and afford their prescription medications, especially when a global pandemic has already limited available care options. The government is wrong to increasingly shift costs from insurers to individuals, whether through New Hampshire’s HB1697 or other federal measures. The asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, New England Chapter therefore urges insurers to continue allowing copay assistance programs and encourages other groups to do the same in New Hampshire and across the country.

David R. Guydan is executive director of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, New England Chapter.

Wednesday, May 27, 2020
