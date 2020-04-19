David Scott: NH deserves capable administrators like Edwards

WE deserve to have the most capable and experienced administrators in state government positions. After the governor makes his selections they must be confirmed by the Executive Council. It is in the interest of the people of New Hampshire that council members leave political party considerations at the door. Their role is to fairly evaluate and confirm the experience and accomplishments and provide to share their wise input. Party affiliation should never be a consideration.
This system of the governor nominating and the Executive Council confirming has worked very well. Let’s not turn this great institution into a partisan weapon.
Governor Chris Sununu has the open position for executive director of the Office of Professional Licensure and Certification. The agency provides administrative support to more than 40 professional licensing boards, commissions and council responsible for licensing and regulating professions in the state.
Sununu’s nominee Eddie Edwards is a life-long public servant who is uniquely qualified for this position. He is the most experienced nominee ever nominated for this position by either Governor Hassan or Governor Sununu. He has served the nation in the U.S. Navy. He has served state and local governments effectively for more than 25 years in a variety of positions.
Edwards has experience in executive leadership and expertise in the administration of a state division with statewide regulatory and compliance responsibilities. He also has served as an administrative prosecutor. He has understanding of state government and administrative regulatory practice.
Edwards managed the processing of a significant number of different types of liquor licenses and permits in and out of state. He managed the compliance and ensured all rules and laws were met before making recommendations to liquor commissioners for approval of licenses. These are precisely the duties that a director of OPLC would be undertaking.
Edwards, as law enforcement head for the Liquor Commission, turned his division around and it became a national standard, honored as New Hampshire’s first statewide law enforcement agency to receive the distinction of Advanced National Law Enforcement Accreditation.
Under Edwards, the department managed the Drug Recognition Expert certification program for law enforcement officers throughout the state. He holds certifications in executive leadership, administrative investigation, white collar and crime investigations.
A graduate of the FBI Academy, Edwards has received a number of commendations, including one as South Hampton Police Department’s chief for his commitment to fairness, equality and adherence to the highest standards of law enforcement.
For New Hampshire’s sake, hopefully all five members of the Executive Council will maintain our longstanding history of voting based upon merit.