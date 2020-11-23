ENDING VETERAN homelessness in New Hampshire is within our ability to achieve and landlords can play a crucial role in helping us to cross the finish line in this effort.

As regional administrator of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s New England Region, and a fellow veteran, I am strongly committed to and passionate about ensuring that every person who has served our country that is seeking or in need of housing has a place to live with the necessary supports to succeed.

Here in the Granite State we saw a decrease of 21% in the number of homeless veterans between 2018 and 2019. Thanks to strong partnership efforts, we are making progress putting the systems in place that will ultimately help us end homelessness among our veterans. Nashua has been a leader in this effort, having already accomplished this tremendous goal in 2017 and now we are working hard to end veteran homelessness across New Hampshire.

Since 2008, HUD has worked with the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide rental assistance to 360 veterans in New Hampshire through the HUD-VASH program.

This program works in reducing veteran homelessness because it provides funding for both the housing and supportive services that are essential for ending homelessness for tens of thousands of veterans nationwide.

One of the ways this program benefits landlords is by providing guaranteed income with reliable monthly rental payments through the local housing authority, as well as fair market rent on those properties. Not to mention, we have an entire team able to support both landlords and our veterans to ensure housing stability.

If you are a landlord in the city of Manchester interested in renting to a veteran with a HUD-VASH voucher you can sign up by calling (603) 624-2100. Landlords elsewhere in New Hampshire can call (603) 472-8623.

Veterans sometimes are not even aware of the wealth of support that might be available to them. This is why it is vital that we proactively educate these men and women who served their county about their options.

If you know of a New Hampshire veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, the best way to help is to dial the New Hampshire hotline at 2-1-1 or you can contact the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 1-877-4AID-VET.

Let’s make it our legacy to honor our veterans by ensuring that any veteran who is homeless or seeking shelter is never forced to sleep on the streets. Let us continue the strides we have already made and work even harder to end homelessness among our veterans.

David Tille of Concord is regional administrator for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development — New England Region and a U.S. Army veteran. Follow him on Twitter @HUDNewEngland.

