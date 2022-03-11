TO SAVE MONEY, most airlines have decided to go basic, just providing a no-frills flight for the base airfare. If you want to check a bag, eat an airline-provided snack or meal, or be able to cancel and get a refund, you’ll have to pay extra.
Airlines are for-profit endeavors and have the right to limit what they provide. Hopefully, though, they don’t go cheap on safety.
Here in New Hampshire, Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut thinks that public education should go the way of airlines. Just provide a basic, no-frills, bare-minimum education. He initiated legislation, HB 1671, that would have required schools to teach just four subjects: English, math, science and social studies. What world — what century — is he living in? He wanted to remove from the definition of “adequate education” — and, for all intents and purposes, cut — computer science and digital literacy, personal finance literacy, engineering and technologies, world languages, arts education, music, health and physical education, and more.
Thanks to far smarter minds, the House Education Committee voted 19-0 on Tuesday on a totally revamped bill to actually keep all those subjects as part of a robust required education curriculum. It is frankly frightening that the state’s education commissioner sought this severely pared back curriculum. One wonders if he should be running our state’s public schools.
Edelblut apparently doesn’t understand that students today need more than a passing knowledge of computer and digital literacy. Cutting foreign languages would have been a travesty. Most European countries require students to learn at least one foreign language, yet Edelblut thinks it’s perfectly all right to not even provide the opportunity for students to learn Spanish or French.
Robin Peringer, a 36-year-old Nashua high school art teacher, says that kids need to learn more than just memorizing facts and figures. Courses in the arts, she says, teach students critical thinking and problem-solving skills, creativity and how to self-reflect and work with others. And, importantly, she says, the very courses that Edelblut wanted to eliminate actually engage students and are often the lure for them to come to school in the first place.
Dave Varano, a Nashua elementary school PE teacher, says he teaches skills that will last a lifetime — goal setting, cooperative learning and learning how to relieve anxiety and stress.
Meghan Durden, a Nashua elementary art teacher, says kids learn about themselves through the arts, figure out how to connect to the world around them and learn how to get through struggles and trauma, especially in this post-pandemic era. She also pointed to research showing that kids do better when schools invest in quality arts programs.
Robin also points out that her two sons, now engineers, first got the inspiration for their further studies and careers from their high school engineering courses.
Edelblut thought weaving these targeted courses into the core four subjects or offering them online would be just fine. Is he totally unaware of the devastating effect on children that virtual learning had during the past two years of the pandemic? Is he totally unaware that virtual learning is not nearly as satisfying or motivating as in-person learning in safe and welcoming environments?
When international rankings are released and show America’s students not faring very well as compared with students in other countries (even economically developing countries), we voice outrage and decry what is happening in U.S. classrooms. Does Edelblut actually think students would do better if New Hampshire eliminates essential courses?
What worries me, parents, educators and students is that New Hampshire’s education commissioner apparently does not place a quality, robust education for students as his top priority. If he did, he wouldn’t have pushed a basic, no-frills education. He sent a message with his insane proposal to New Hampshire students, that they aren’t worth a rich, well-rounded education and that they don’t deserve to graduate with the knowledge and skills they need to be successful.
Kudos to the House Education Committee for putting a stop to Edelblut’s ideas for the sake of the futures of every single student who has the audacity to dream of making it in the 21st century.