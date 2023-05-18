TAXPAYERS have every right to expect decent public services in return for their hard-earned money. They expect trash to be picked up, potholes filled, snow plowed, water free of toxic chemicals and quality public schools for all children. Because of accountability and oversight, citizens can complain and get action from local or state governments if trash isn’t collected, potholes continue to plague car shocks and water is tainted after, say, a chemical spill. But what about education accountability?
Unlike public education in New Hampshire, there is no accountability or oversight for the state’s voucher program, in which state funds are given to parents to use for private school or home-school education, enrichment activities, tutoring, technology, even supplies. Theoretically, the money is supposed to be used for tuition and related educational expenses. But since there is no accountability or oversight, we have no idea how the money is spent by parents who take vouchers and no idea about the quality of education provided.
Yet, astonishingly, the Senate is about to vote on two bills that would actually expand the voucher program despite the fact that we don’t know what’s going on with the existing program. That’s a leap that is neither fiscally nor academically prudent.
Here are a couple of scenarios that are absolutely legal and frankly very distressing:
A parent could take the voucher dollars, spend it all on computer equipment for their child, allow the child to attend a private school for a month or so, then — maybe because the parent can’t afford the private school tuition --enroll the child later in the fall in the local public school. But the public school had already lost its per-pupil funds for that child and wouldn’t get any more for the school year.
A parent could create an à la carte education program, taking the voucher dollars for a private school or home-school education but have the child take AP courses and participate in sports at the local public school. The family is picking and choosing from an educational buffet, as if education doesn’t cost anything and everything is available for the picking. But in this scenario, the public school doesn’t get any dollars for that child’s indulgence in a few public school programs.
This is a crass abuse of the voucher program and of the public school system. Perhaps most importantly, it has a negative impact on the students at public schools, which will have lost financial support needed to offer robust curriculum because of the diversion of funds to the voucher program, yet these schools are still providing some educational programs for part-time kids.
The public has every right to know how their tax dollars are being spent. The two voucher expansion bills that have cleared the state House and are now moving through the state Senate should be rejected for several reasons. They lack any accountability or oversight requirements.
We won’t find out if any voucher money is being spent on research-based curriculum, if students are getting sufficient direct instruction or practical hands-on learning opportunities, or if our tax money is being used to park students in front of a screen with no interaction with a live teacher.
We will never find out if student performance is any better, or worse, than at public schools. It’s a “just trust us” approach that raises plenty of red flags. This is a “black box” form of spending that doesn’t allow anyone to inspect what’s in the box. Lawmakers should be at least a little bit curious about how the voucher program is doing before voting on expanding it.
To make up for the lost dollars going to vouchers, public schools would have to rely even more on local property taxes. Considering that local property tax dollars fund two-thirds to three-fourths of public school spending, it puts a huge strain on taxpayers in many communities.
Or public schools could just make do with a smaller pot of money from which to educate their students. That would mean fewer advanced math and science classes, scaling back foreign languages, maybe eliminating art and music as separate classes in elementary schools, larger class sizes, less money for extracurricular activities and fewer school staff like counselors and school nurses. Some students would get less of an education for their New Hampshire public high school diploma because of where they lived.
This isn’t a public education system that Granite Staters want, and they don’t support a state government that hands out millions of unaccountable dollars.
Lawmakers should reject HB 367 and HB 464, which would raise the income amount by which poor families would be eligible for voucher dollars and which would broaden the categories of people eligible for a voucher, basically allowing practically anyone to be qualified.
Deb Howes is president of AFT-New Hampshire. She lives in Bow.
