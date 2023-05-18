TAXPAYERS have every right to expect decent public services in return for their hard-earned money. They expect trash to be picked up, potholes filled, snow plowed, water free of toxic chemicals and quality public schools for all children. Because of accountability and oversight, citizens can complain and get action from local or state governments if trash isn’t collected, potholes continue to plague car shocks and water is tainted after, say, a chemical spill. But what about education accountability?

Unlike public education in New Hampshire, there is no accountability or oversight for the state’s voucher program, in which state funds are given to parents to use for private school or home-school education, enrichment activities, tutoring, technology, even supplies. Theoretically, the money is supposed to be used for tuition and related educational expenses. But since there is no accountability or oversight, we have no idea how the money is spent by parents who take vouchers and no idea about the quality of education provided.

Deb Howes is president of AFT-New Hampshire. She lives in Bow.

