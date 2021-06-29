IN THE aftermath of the New Hampshire budget debate, there will be a lot of energy spent tallying the “winners and losers” of the process, with a lot of focus on how this two-year spending blueprint reflects on political leaders and on the political parties. The time spent on the most controversial elements of the state budget debate overshadows a critical and significant assist to the disability community of New Hampshire.

The budget makes significant progress on a long-standing challenge for Granite State Independent Living (GSIL) and several other nonprofit agencies tasked with helping citizens: finding qualified help and paying them a decent wage. One of the worst kept secrets of our industry is the relatively low pay. While we celebrate the low unemployment in our state, the lack of available workers makes it very difficult for GSIL to provide critical and highly popular in-home care and services to consumers.

Granite State Independent Living is a statewide nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote quality of life with independence for people with disabilities through advocacy, information & referral, education, peer support and transition services. GSIL offers non-medical personal care services assistance for daily life tasks. These are high touch, hands-on essential programs for our consumers who seek independence in life.

Low pay has long been a serious challenge for providers like us, making us less competitive than other career paths and making it tough to meet the needs of all consumers. Thing is, we have to come through for our consumers because we are frequently a service of first and last resort. We are proud of our efforts, but our workers do it because they see it as a calling, not to make lots and lots of money.

This week, New Hampshire lawmakers helped us close the pay gap that has long existed in the nonprofit disability services sector. With a vote to boost funding to our cause, GSIL can increase wages for frontline in-home workers, known as Attendant Care Employees (ACEs). In the next year, we will invest more than a million dollars into our workforce, a significant raise for these hard working men and women. These ACEs are the heartbeat of our operations and better pay makes an enormous impact on our ability to retain these special folks and to recruit new employees. This will undoubtedly make a difference in the day-to-day lives of our consumers. I am grateful and thrilled and we are hiring.

Lawmakers took major steps to take care of those who care for others in our state. There are critical increases to three separate Medicaid-funded “Choices For Independence” (CFI) services for personal care, homemaker, and case management. The CFI Program is a Medicaid-funded waiver program that provides a wide range of service choices that enable eligible adults to stay in their own homes and communities. Examples of the program include in-home services to assist with eating, bathing, dressing and other personal care tasks, as well as assistance with general household tasks and preparation of nutritious meals.

Lawmakers also agreed to a new 5% increase to other services under this waiver, expanding access to new programs and extending a helping hand to even more consumers. This increase will impact GSIL consumers because we will have more resources to invest in the programs that impact the daily lives of families who need our services, not to mention offering a critical financial boost to our employees.

Perhaps as importantly as loosening the purse strings for people in need, lawmakers are going to more closely examine how to achieve parity in both pay and services under the Social Security Act 1915(c) waivers, which include choices for independence, developmental services, in-home support, and acquired brain disorder services.

Nonprofit providers like GSIL have been advocating for investments and equity such as these for a number of years. It’s both remarkable and wonderful that these investments are being made as the pandemic comes to a close and people seek more services that allow them to lead independent lives. To lawmakers in the House and Senate, and to Governor Chris Sununu, I would like to express my deep appreciation.

Deb Ritcey is CEO of Granite State Independent Living and lives in Derry.

Sunday, June 27, 2021
Patrick Hynes: Budget winners? Pretty much everyone

Patrick Hynes: Budget winners? Pretty much everyone

OVER THE past couple of weeks, New Hampshire Democrats have made wildly histrionic claims about the state budget recently passed by both chambers of the General Court, which Gov. Chris Sununu has said he will sign. We need only to look to the recent past to see how far off the mark the Democ…

Friday, June 25, 2021
Richard Malaby: People don’t know what they don’t know

Richard Malaby: People don’t know what they don’t know

ROBERT AZZI’s recent op-ed “white supremacists reveal content of their character” that was published on June 18th was one of the most repulsive bits of dreck I’ve ever had the displeasure of reading. In an era where the slo-mo version of Simone Biles’ technically brilliant floor routine goes…

Thursday, June 24, 2021
Ray Brown: NH's troubled hero survives

Ray Brown: NH's troubled hero survives

THE LEGENDARY Major Robert Rogers seems to have survived the recent spate of cancel culture initiatives. His statue on the Hudson River, his boyhood home in Dunbarton, his name on the U.S. Army Ranger Roll of Honor, have all survived the current latter day self-righteousness. Also, the U.S. …

Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Michael Warren Davis: Conservatives need Sununu in NH, not D.C.

Michael Warren Davis: Conservatives need Sununu in NH, not D.C.

I’M A pretty conservative guy. “To the right of Genghis Khan,” I think the expression goes. So, needless to say, Chris Sununu isn’t my ideal politician. But I also agree with Aristotle, that politics is the art of the possible. And I think a moderate Republican like Sununu is the best we’re …

Emily Yunes: Know the games your child plays

Emily Yunes: Know the games your child plays

MANY YOUNG people this summer will be spending a great deal of time using technology. In fact, the average teenager spends an average of nine hours a day using digital devices. This is a great deal of time, and it’s not always possible to manage your child’s accounts and usage. So, it’s impo…

Monday, June 21, 2021
Victoria Sullivan: Enough of the shiny objects and broken promises

Victoria Sullivan: Enough of the shiny objects and broken promises

IT MUST BE an election year. After a year of silence from Manchester City Hall, and a year of little in the way of outreach to parents by the school district, all of a sudden Mayor Joyce Craig is doing everything possible to give the illusion of leadership. She is asking for input from the p…