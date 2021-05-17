ACROSS THE COUNTRY, parents are demanding more control over their children’s education, and legislatures are responding. New Hampshire could be one of up to 20 states to give parents more educational choices in 2021.
So far this year, 11 states have already passed at least one new or expanded school choice bill. At least nine other states currently have legislation pending.
Kentucky and Missouri both passed Education Savings Account (ESA) programs funded by donations for which donors receive tax credits.
Indiana has created a new publicly funded ESA program to assist students with special needs and expanded their tax-credit scholarships (both were passed in the two-year state budget).
West Virginia has passed an ESA program called the Hope Scholarship in which every student entering kindergarten or switching from public school is eligible for 100% of his or her state education funds (about $4,600).
Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Montana, and South Dakota have created or expanded tax-credit scholarship programs. And Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Indiana, and Maryland have expanded existing voucher programs.
New Hampshire has pending legislation to create a new ESA program. Here it is known as the Education Freedom Account (EFA) program.
The New Hampshire bill would create state-approved savings accounts for lower- and middle-income families who want one. Families who earn 300% of the federal poverty level or less and could apply for an EFA. If approved, they would receive their state adequate education grant (an average of $4,600), which they could spend only on state-approved educational expenses.
These accounts are similar to a health savings account. Expenses must meet certain qualifications to be approved. Qualified educational expenses could include, but not be limited to: tuition and fees to private schools or other public schools, tuition and fees for non-public online learning programs, tutoring services, textbooks, curriculum, and other instructional materials, computer hardware, internet connectivity, other tech services, school uniforms, and educational services and therapies.
For the vast majority of students, their state education grant would continue being sent directly to their assigned public school. But for families that choose an EFA, the money would go into the savings account. The Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy estimates that fewer than 1,000 students would take an EFA in the first year and around 2,000 in the second year.
Our research also shows that Education Freedom Accounts would not raise property taxes or destroy school budgets. State aid to local schools would decline by only 0.024% in the second year of the program. And taxpayers would actually save $6.65 million in the first two years of the program.
Education Freedom Accounts mark a shift in the way the state provides public education. With an EFA, the state adequacy grant finances the education that works best for the child, not the education that happens to be offered at the public school closest to the child’s home.
Funding public education doesn’t mean funding a school building. It means providing each student with the education that best fits that student’s needs.
In the last year, parents of all income levels and political persuasions have seen the value in giving families educational options. Public opinion polling makes clear that educational choice reforms are growing in popularity.
The Schooling in America Survey from October 2020 showed national support for charter schools, vouchers, and tax-credit scholarships at 72%, 73%, and 74% respectively. [JB2] Education Savings Accounts had 81% public support and 86% support among current school parents in the same poll. The rate of support for ESAs has increased 7 points since that same poll was conducted in 2018.
This trend is consistent in New Hampshire. A 2018 UNH poll found that public support for Education Savings Accounts was at 55% approval. The most recent polling from Morning Consult in April shows that 73% of Granite Staters approve of ESAs.
Public opinion is not the only indicator that parents want change to their children’s education.
Nationally, according to the 2020 census, the number of families who reported homeschooling (not virtual learning) jumped form 5.4% to 11.1%. In New Hampshire, the percentages are lower, but increased at a similar rate from 3.4% to 6.3%. Families aren’t just asking for change, they are already making different choices for their children’s education.
Parents across the country are demanding change. Legislatures are responding by offering families real options, often for the first time. New Hampshire parents want the same reforms to give them more control over their children’s education.