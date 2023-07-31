Gorham Paper

WHAT IS good for the North Country is good for all of New Hampshire. That’s why we’ve been fortunate in the past to garner support from lawmakers and residents to support the stabilization of operations at the White Mountain Paper Company. However, the recent decision of Androscoggin Valley Regional Refuse Disposal District (“AVRRDD”) to proceed with two out-of-state groups for the use of local landfill gas, and not a local business whose proposal would support long-term jobs and future growth, is incredibly damaging.

When AVRRDD won’t prioritize North Country employers, what message does this send to the rest of the state and those thinking of investing in our local economy? How is the North Country supposed to attract and encourage investment in our community and people when we don’t support it once it comes?

Gorham’s Denis Gagne writes on behalf of the employees of White Mountain Paper Company.

Sunday, July 30, 2023
Hanan Babikir Bedri: Beat the heat this summer

WHAT’S BETTER than a beautiful summer day in New Hampshire? The season can be a joyful break from dark days and harsh winters, a time to enjoy our state’s stunning landscapes and relax with family and friends. Unfortunately, with summer sun comes an under-discussed public health threat: heat…

Dr. Richard B Friedman: Too soon for 'No Labels' presidential candidate

I HAD the opportunity to attend the No Labels Town Hall at St Anselm’s Institute of Politics last week and came away disappointed. I had hoped I would hear solutions presented by this new less-partisan movement, but I was mistaken. While their Common Sense pamphlet contains worthwhile goals,…

Kelly Merritt: Established political powers are threatened by No Labels

LISTENING to the No Labels Movement — a group of concerned elected leaders and citizens “here for the common sense majority of Americans” — last week made me feel the group is on the right track in trying to steer our politics toward solving the country’s problems rather than continued bicke…