IN 2021, Nashua’s Board of Public Works approved the installation of an 18-hole professional disc golf course at Roby Park on Spit Brook Road but didn’t plan on the public outcry that ensued. Conservationists have been fighting the proposed project for a year.

Taxpayers, abutters, and recreational users of the forest have very valid parking, safety, traffic, and financial concerns. The city claims only 48 trees were brought down, but without approval from the Nashua Conservation Commission, Planning Board or state Department of Environmental Services-Wetlands Division. We have counted approximately 125 trees downed, including live trees and saplings. The BPW plans to remove another 74 trees, expand parking, remove almost an acre of shrub brush, and install six bridges over critical wetlands that sustain a diverse population of wildlife.

Denise Muccioli is spokesperson for the Coalition for Conservation of Roby Park. She lives in Nashua.

Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Monday, March 27, 2023
Friday, March 24, 2023
Thursday, March 23, 2023
Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Monday, March 20, 2023
Charles Arlinghaus: 10% raise for state employees is prudent

THE GOVERNOR’S proposed 10% cost of living adjustment to state employee wages is prudent, economically modest, and a necessary response to market signals on the state labor force. To suggest otherwise is to misread 40 years of state history and to deny the destructive effects of inflation th…

William Delker: Everyone is entitled to equal access to justice

AT THE END of 2022, the New Hampshire Judicial Branch launched a diversity and inclusion initiative to ensure that everyone is provided with equal access to justice, and to eliminate unconscious cultural biases within the court system. The strategic plan is already underway and features a ha…

Sunday, March 19, 2023
Chuck Douglas: It is time for a real war on Mexico's drug cartels

  • Carl Perreault

OUR NATION spends billions of dollars each year pursuing ISIS and al-Qaeda while other terrorist groups kill at least 70,000 Americans a year by supplying Chinese fentanyl across our border from Mexico. In terms of a threat, the Americans killed here in one day by fentanyl overdoses far exce…