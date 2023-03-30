IN 2021, Nashua’s Board of Public Works approved the installation of an 18-hole professional disc golf course at Roby Park on Spit Brook Road but didn’t plan on the public outcry that ensued. Conservationists have been fighting the proposed project for a year.
Taxpayers, abutters, and recreational users of the forest have very valid parking, safety, traffic, and financial concerns. The city claims only 48 trees were brought down, but without approval from the Nashua Conservation Commission, Planning Board or state Department of Environmental Services-Wetlands Division. We have counted approximately 125 trees downed, including live trees and saplings. The BPW plans to remove another 74 trees, expand parking, remove almost an acre of shrub brush, and install six bridges over critical wetlands that sustain a diverse population of wildlife.
The fate of the forest currently lies with the Nashua Conservation Commission. We hope they strongly uphold their duty to protect the wetlands and wildlife of this unique property, rather than allow an obtrusive game (to include professional tournaments) to destroy it.
If the project moves from the conservation commission, it will go to planning. More importantly, the project will need approval from NHDES Wetlands Division for any variances to the wetlands.
After my complaint to NHDES, several documented impacts to critical and prime wetlands were cited as being caused by the initial tree cutting done by public works.
Almost hidden from Roby Park visitors lies a beloved 40-plus acre forest with critical and prime wetlands, vernal pools, rocky ledges, evergreens, berry bushes and a picturesque meandering stream flowing throughout the serene property that abuts Dunstable conservation land. People enjoy tracking, snow shoeing, photography, cross-country skiing, quiet walks, and school children take field trips there to explore and learn a respect for nature.
Roby Forest provides a quiet and shady sanctuary to countless dogs living nearby and is especially beneficial to dogs that are fearful (flying discs would terrorize them). Retirees (some hearing or vision impaired) and those with special needs also enjoy the quietude of the forest. Many see each day in nature different than the last, always with some new treasure to examine.
This forest is home to a diverse wildlife population including the endangered monarch butterfly and the New England cottontail (different from the very abundant eastern cottontail), which is a species of great concern for endangerment. There are apex predators such as black bear, bobcat, coyote, fox, and fisher. Deer, porcupines, and opossums (tick terminators), and raccoons call this place home. At dusk, the foxes and coyotes come alive.
Later, the owls announce their presence. Raptors show off their aerial maneuvers. Critically important pollinators, reptiles, and amphibians fill the forest. Each species is important to our universe. The sweet sounds of the varied species of songbirds greet us each morning.
The Board of Public Works voted with seemingly indifference to conservationists, citizens, wildlife, and other trail users. There was no assessment done beforehand to determine whether Nashua residents would want or use the course, in addition to the nine-hole course at Greeley Park.
This course will encompass most of the trail system. The BPW sadly ignored the beauty and the value in conservation of this hidden gem. While disc golf is touted as being a very low ecological impact sport, it certainly is not. We have seen several videos of deer hit with discs. The trees are destroyed by discs hitting them, branches are broken, wildlife become scared and injured, some abandoning their young, property has been damaged, and wetlands have been impacted and polluted with “lost” discs and garbage that accompanies such activities.
The trails will be closed to the people accustomed to using them daily when there are tournaments or other events. All this for a niche sport that will essentially leave the forest barren, continue to impact critical wetlands and drive wildlife out of their homes and onto the highway. It will also eliminate trail users who don’t want to put themselves at risk of being hit with a projectile.
We personally saw impact to critical prime wetlands, inappropriate water crossing, bulldozing of trees, damage to non-targeted trees, and frightening and driving away of wildlife by these activities. Shrubs were cleared out as well as berry trees, saplings, pine, and oak, taking away shelter and food for the wildlife and changing the landscape forever. Roots of trees were ripped out of the ground causing massive erosion into the wetlands.
