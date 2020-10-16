NEW HAMPSHIRE parents and teachers are now more than a month into what can only be described as the strangest school year in New Hampshire history and I think that all of you deserve a round of applause for making it this far!

Luckily for me, my son is now fully grown (he is entering into graduate school this year), so my husband and I have not experienced many of the headaches that I’ve heard from parents about the “new normal” school year.

However, as a Bedford town councilor and state Senate candidate, I have kept a sharp eye on any developments to come from this grand experiment and have learned quite a bit already. If there is one good that can come out of this COVID-affected school year it is that we are being forced to reimagine everything that we thought we knew about how education is delivered and have the opportunity to make big changes and improvements for everyone!

One major development that has immediately jumped out at me is how we are really starting to appreciate that not all children learn the same. Obviously, we’ve known this for a long time, but watching how well some students take to remote learning, or changes to in-school learning, while others struggle has been informative.

If the goal of our education system is to teach students and prepare individuals to be productive, well-rounded members of our society, then we must realize that achieving this will take different means for different students. We do not all learn the same way, and that’s OK.

Recognizing this, I believe we should have an education system that gives parents choice and gives students opportunities. This means allowing parents the ability to find the best means to educate their child and not allowing ZIP-codes or economic ability to restrict families when making these decisions. If one system, style, or curriculum does not work for a child, then making the proper changes to help that student learn should be a priority.

Take for example a child with autism. He or she may need some additional help with aspects of his or her education, but may excel in others. The parents know best and sticking such a student into a one-size-fits-all program is often not the best answer. We need to teach to each child’s ability.

Different forms of education do this in different ways and sometimes more effectively. We need public servants who recognize the complexities of education, how learning should be a very individual endeavor, and how empowering families is something that should always be promoted in the Granite State.

Additionally, the pandemic has reinforced something else that we already knew. We absolutely need to expand broadband capacity to our rural communities.

Even once remote learning is no longer the norm for most students, the need for reliable, high-speed internet is never going to go away. We have all of human history’s knowledge at our fingertips, as well as the ability to connect with others on all parts of the globe, yet some students have greater access than others just because of where they live. That is unacceptable and needs to be reconciled immediately.

Beyond providing greater choice and new opportunities for our students, our state also needs to put a new focus on student safety. Over the past several years cyberbullying has become a major issue in our schools, especially with the rise of social media.

Increased reliance on remote learning and more internet time for our kids has only accelerated this problem. There has been some progress on this issue in our state’s legislature, but unfortunately, politics continue to get in the way of making real progress.

It seems silly to me to play politics with such important issues, but here we are. I chose to run for the state Senate because I believe that I can bridge the gaps on these issues as I have done in Bedford and do so without a disparaging attitude toward my opposition, but with respect to all hardworking New Hampshire families that are looking for an advocate that cares more about solutions than politics. Working together we can get through this, and we will get through this.

Denise Ricciardi is vice chair of the Bedford Town Council and the Republican candidate for state Senate in District 9.

Thursday, October 15, 2020
Julia Williams: Democracy is not a spectator sport
Op-eds

Julia Williams: Democracy is not a spectator sport

MY FATHER, John Lynch, first ran for governor of New Hampshire when I was 15 and was in office until I was 23. I have been exposed to politics for a significant part of my life and I’ve always enjoyed being involved in campaigns, but this election feels different. This year, I decided to tak…

Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Todd Selig: The best leaders put the people first
Op-eds

Todd Selig: The best leaders put the people first

I’M DISHEARTENED. Disheartened not because I want to see a conservative or liberal agenda forge ahead in Washington, D.C. more quickly than it can or perhaps should, but rather because our elected officials at the national level in particular seem to have forgotten what it means to be leader…

+2
Priscila Cevallos and Amal Cheema: NH needs safer voting policies
Op-eds

Priscila Cevallos and Amal Cheema: NH needs safer voting policies

AS MEDICAL STUDENTS, we are trained to take care of the whole patient. During clinic visits, we ask patients about their social history: housing, occupation, mental well-being, substance use and safety. These questions give us insight into our patient’s health risks, as we know social driver…

Saturday, October 10, 2020
Op-eds

Sen. Shannon Chandley: PFAS fight isn't over

OVER THE past two years, it has been my privilege to represent District 11 in the New Hampshire Senate. These last months have been among the most trying times we have faced as a state. When the session began in 2019, no one could have predicted the complications, the devastating loss, and t…

+2
Steven Borne: Far worse than partisan divide
Op-eds

Steven Borne: Far worse than partisan divide

HYPER PARTISANSHIP, national polarization, party politics bleeding into areas it does not belong, and a dysfunctional congress are no longer the biggest threats to our democracy. The cult like, self-identification of Trumpism is beyond political division and is pulling our nation into fascism.

Thursday, October 08, 2020
Robert J. Lynn: Feltes should reconsider judicial litmus tests
Op-eds

Robert J. Lynn: Feltes should reconsider judicial litmus tests

IN THE INTEREST of full disclosure, let me begin by saying that, although I had no political involvement whatsoever during the nearly twenty-seven years that I served as a judge in New Hampshire, since retiring as chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court a year ago I have entered the…

Janet Ward: Sununu, the wizard of Oz
Op-eds

Janet Ward: Sununu, the wizard of Oz

FOR MANY VOTERS, including some independents and even Democrats, Chris Sununu may appear to be competent and moderate. Many hours of television coverage during this pandemic have given the governor plenty of opportunities to project this illusion. Yet, when we think more deeply about our sit…

Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Op-eds

David Scott: Clenched fist of Congressman Pappas

DURING HIS 2016 CAMPAIGN for Congress, candidate in New Hampshire Chris Pappas wore a shirt with a picture of a clenched raised fist with the word “Resist” on it. If you’re a student of history you’ll recognize the symbol, it’s the badge of the Italian communist students group who called the…

Monday, October 05, 2020
Wayne Fuller: Turn down the noise and vote
Op-eds

Wayne Fuller: Turn down the noise and vote

FEAR AROUND voting seems to be everywhere these days. You hear this fear on social media, the radio, cable TV, in mailings, and in emails you receive. Some claim that the election is rigged. Others are concerned that the election is going to be stolen. Still others fear that mail-in ballotin…

Sunday, October 04, 2020
David Lauren: On the brink of greatness? - I don’t think so
Op-eds

David Lauren: On the brink of greatness? - I don’t think so

UPON READING Hillsborough County Attorney Michael Conlon’s op-ed of Sept. 27 — “Michael Conlon: On the brink of greatness” — I came to the conclusion that Conlon seems great at avoiding responsibility by blaming others and, perhaps even worse, providing readers with misleading information ab…