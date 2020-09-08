WHILE SOME readers of this piece may know me as a state representative, others know that I’m also still a college student. As myself and my classmates begin this school year, please keep in mind that it begins with a grave risk to our health and that of college staff and surrounding communities.

COVID-19 is far from contained and students are going to be part of a real-time experiment that could cost people their lives.

After such a harrowing situation when this pandemic first struck, we all tried to hold out hope that this would be resolved in a comprehensive fashion, allowing us to get back to normal. I think I speak for most students by lamenting the fact that we should just be kicking off a normal year full of opportunities to learn and have fun. As a policymaker and as a student, I know at this juncture there are only so many additional measures that can be taken at the local level and colleges are doing what they can to make the most of the situation. But let’s be frank, we should not be in this predicament more than six months on from the pandemic’s arrival.

As college years ramp up around the globe, students in countries with comprehensive national strategies to contain coronavirus are in a much safer position to go back to school. The United States is different, however. This was a global crisis, but the severity of that crisis stands out in America. Why? Because we have a President of the United States in Donald Trump who was completely incapable of handling this crisis.

In the same way that we all intuitively understand New Hampshire benefits from not being as densely populated when it comes to avoiding coronavirus outbreaks, I hope we also realize that most college campuses do not follow this same dynamic. For most colleges, the campus is quite literally the place where we all come together.

While New Hampshire is requiring each student to have a negative COVID test before they can arrive on campus, the individual schools are largely on their own in terms of coming up with protocols and procedures for keeping students safe and avoiding outbreaks that would shut down the school. Guidance on best practices that are driven at the national level have been non-existent.

These considerations would not loom so large if we got the coronavirus pandemic under control when we had the chance. But, of course, again, that would have taken a coordinated response that treated this like the existential crisis it is, and scaled up resources like testing accordingly.

That did not happen, because Donald Trump mismanaged this from the start and in turn, recognizing his failure, has actively tried to spread doubt about the severity of the problem. Trump said COVID-19, which has cost nearly 190,000 people their lives, is actually not that dangerous. In that same vein, long after public health experts made it clear that mask wearing would reduce the transmission of this virus, Trump denies that scientific fact. Instead of letting medical experts communicate with the public, Trump ludicrously promoted conspiracies like experimenting with household bleach to cure the virus.

Most significantly in terms of preventing risks to our school year, when states around the country were seeing surges of the virus, Trump ignored the data and pushed for national easing of public health restrictions in a feeble attempt to spur economic activity — a move that cost thousands of lives and spurred the pandemic forward.

As of now we have surpassed six million recorded cases of COVID-19 in America, and those are just the ones that have been captured and recorded; there are surely more.

So here we are, trying to have a normal year of college while facing a pandemic that has no real end in sight beyond political posturing on a vaccine. The pandemic is not just “disappearing” as Donald Trump likes to claim; the fact that it will one day be gone does not mean we get to ignore its lethal persistence today. Right now we’re seeing tens of thousands of daily new cases around the country, and because of that we all have to be vigilant.

I know we are resilient, and I trust that individual schools like my own, Plymouth State University, will do their best to give us a chance at success. That trust in New Hampshire colleges and universities, however, does not change the fact that the risk is there — and that lives are at stake when they didn’t have to be.

Rep. Denny Ruprecht (D-Landaff) represents Grafton County District 15, which includes the communities of Bath, Benton, Easton, Landaff, Haverhill, Orford, Piermont, Warren.

