“WE THE PEOPLE of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”— U.S. Constitution: Preamble
The founding fathers of America crafted a set of principles that transcended time and space, inspiring generations to strive for a transformative democracy unlike anything seen before. Yet, in their advocacy they primarily addressed their own marginalization, inadvertently excluding many others.
However, as time passed, these principles evolved, gradually embracing a broader spectrum of marginalized individuals. Today, we stand at a critical juncture, where the opportunity for continued progress beckons us, urging us to move forward rather than backward.
While we can proudly celebrate the strides America has made in uplifting marginalized groups, we must guard against the dangers of complacency. It is all too easy to believe that equality has been achieved, leading some to disregard the need for intentional efforts in establishing equitable laws, regulations, and opportunities.
To ensure that the Preamble — the heart of our democratic aspirations — continues to evolve and encompass every single individual, we must be purposeful and take action to address the needs of marginalized groups and provide equitable opportunities.
Upholding the pillars of liberty, domestic tranquility, common defense, and the promotion of general welfare requires more than mere words. It calls for tangible efforts that secure those blessings of liberty not only for ourselves, but also for future generations as well.
Let us seize this moment to reaffirm our commitment to progress. Let us be the driving force that propels us towards a future where every person, regardless of their background, is seen, heard, and valued. By intentionally striving for equity, we ensure that the promises of our founding fathers are realized in their truest form, without excluding any marginalized community.
Deo Mwano, CEO of deomwanoconsultancy.com, is a social-impact innovator focused on education, technology, business, community and individual development. He lives in Manchester.
