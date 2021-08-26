AS A WORKFORCE culture consultant and an expert in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), I have helped many businesses struggling to recruit and maintain minority employees. I’m always enthusiastic to assist with this, as I can understand the challenge from both the employer and employee perspective.
In recent years, I’ve heard from a number of businesses that lament the extra effort deployed to recruit highly-skilled minority employees, only to see them leave after a short time on the job. While this article specifically addresses how to recruit and retain highly-skilled minority employees, there are many lessons that apply to any organization seeking to create a welcoming and inclusive culture.
Let’s begin with clarity around terminology. I define minority employees or minority groups as anyone that is underrepresented within an organization. The underrepresentation may be, but is not limited to, race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, ethnicity, nationality, socioeconomic status, language, ability, age, religious commitment, or political perspective.
I have worked with minority leaders in different sectors who struggle to find a sense of belonging within their organizations. Workplace culture determines how they navigate their identity within the organization (and, often, the community in which they live as a result of a relocation). Highly-skilled minority employees are in demand. They have more autonomy and flexibility than some employers recognize, which means they can easily leave a job and find a role that’s a better fit. Employers and minority employees would be better off with recruitment and retention strategies aimed at fully integrating new employees from underrepresented demographics.
To stay or go
I often hear frustration from employers about not being able to retain minority employees after investing so much during the recruitment and orientation phase. The aggravation is often accompanied by astonishment that someone would choose to leave a prestigious position and a big paycheck. It sometimes sounds like they, the employer, were doing the minority employee a favor by bringing them to work for their company.
I begin by reminding an employer that they do not have the upper hand in the engagement. The reason the minority employee has the advantage is because they have skills and talent that are in demand and that comes with constant interest from recruiters and other employers. They can take their talent anywhere. They will not stick around because you have decided to go out of your way to recruit them. They don’t owe you loyalty, especially if you, the employer, have not invested in an inclusive workforce culture.
The right fit
I tell business owners that in order to maximize their return on investing in recruiting highly-skilled minorities they have to do their due diligence. It is incumbent upon employers to set up recruited minority employees for success both inside and outside of work. Is the person you are recruiting a good fit for your corporate culture and, if they are relocating, are there points of connection for them in the community?
Many businesses think they can spend their way out of this problem. Some employers rely too much on compensation, especially if it is a minority often associated with lower socioeconomic status. Employers will hide a lack of real change behind a big paycheck. Do not rely simply on competitive salary or perks to keep minority employees around if they are struggling with identity inclusion and equity within your company or community.
Retention strategies
Companies can lay the groundwork to enhance minority employee satisfaction within the organization and the greater community. Employers must be intentional in getting to know the new hire beyond the skill sets they bring to the company. Without being invasive, ask questions such as:
What do they like to do for fun?
What do they do for social activities?
Do they belong to a faith community?
Are they part of any affinity groups?
What types of food do they like to eat?
What do they like to do for entertainment?
Where do they go for personal hygiene (haircuts and salons), again without being invasive.
In closing, minority employees know that they will have to adapt to a new culture when they accept a new position. But they also recognize that when they start to feel undervalued or unappreciated, they can move on to an organization or a community more receptive to them. And let’s not forget what a loss that is for your organization. This goes way beyond a financial loss. That individual might be the person you needed to help take your organization to the next level.
Highly-skilled minority employees have so much to offer beyond their demographics. Business leaders must be committed to new recruitment and retention practices in order to benefit from the diversity of ideas and experiences that come with highly-skilled minority employees.