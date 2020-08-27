IN RESPONSE to Kathy Sullivan’s op-ed about her gushy admiration of Joe Biden (Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020), I say, “pull the other leg, it’s got bells on.”

Ms. Sullivan talks about Biden being “one of us” because he grew up with economic insecurity and can empathize with Americans who do not have great wealth. However, she must have forgotten the parts about his family’s move to an upper to middle class suburb of Delaware. Not exactly a poor neighborhood.

Later, he attended Syracuse University Law School. Although, a mediocre law student at best, he flunked a class for failing to properly cite a reference to a law review article, claiming it was an “accidental oversight” — perhaps a prelude to his current memory issues? One has to wonder.

But, let’s talk privilege: Biden became a lawyer. Not to degrade lawyers — some great lawyers are good friends of mine and they worked hard to get their degrees. My point is that he didn’t exactly suffer monetary deprivation. He sent his children to private schools. How many New Hampshire families have the resources to send their children to private school?

Then he entered politics and now has more than 45 years as a professional politician. Talk about privilege. He doesn’t have an exemplary record, especially in the areas of criminal justice reform and racial tensions. He also has a China problem. He and his son Hunter have a lot of explaining to do about their past and recent dealings with China.

Back in February, Biden was near defeat and written off as a long shot for president. Then the Democratic leadership (aka Biden’s handlers) came along and revived his campaign since none of the other candidates met their standards.

Ms. Sullivan enthused about Biden’s qualities and having the capacity to “grow and change” but failed to mention the sexual assault allegations made against him, which the liberal media have hushed up.

She further claims that a Biden presidency will restore dignity to the White House with no more crudeness and incompetence. Forget that Biden has lost his ability to articulate the issues clearly and cogently, or to complete complex thoughts. He forgets, mumbles, misspeaks, loses his train of thought and appears at times confused.

But, let us all be reassured by Kathy Sullivan that if Joe Biden makes it from his basement obscurity to the White House he will keep his hands to himself and that he suddenly experiences an amazing recovery from his current mental decline and be competent enough to sit in the Oval Office.

As for me, I think not. Under a Biden presidency, socialism will be the order of the day. Our taxes will go up, we will lose the right to voice our opinions, we will lose the right to protect person and property, and we will lose the right to succeed.

That is not the New Hampshire advantage or the New Hampshire way. We value our freedoms too much. Let us keep America First and vote for Donald Trump. You won’t regret it.

Di Lothrop is a long-time conservative activist in New Hampshire, a campaign scheduler for Steve Negron for Congress, and a candidate for state representative in Ward 5 in Nashua, where she lives.

