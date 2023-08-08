WE ARE bombarded daily with a cesspool of disinformation from the media, White House, and Democrats in Congress. Their constant false accusations, invented scandals, investigations, and public persecution of a former president is tedious.
Their manufactured new justifications into their attempt to keep President Donald Trump out of the White House in January, 2025, is nothing short of illegal election interference.
If you’re a Democrat reading this, you probably enjoy the excitement of the witch hunt. Maybe you don’t realize — or care — that the talking heads on the liberal news and talk shows are manipulating and shaping your attitudes based on their opinions rather than reporting the truth and the facts.
If you’re an independent or a Republican, you have a clearer head and you refuse to be influenced by the mainstream media.
The same media who portrayed the sham J6 Commission as a court of law and tried to give them false credence with their unfounded accusations. Their constant erroneous claims that Trump tried to “overturn” the election are misleading and lack a shred of evidence. He was challenging the vote, not trying to overturn it.
The Electoral Count Act of 1887, a U.S. federal law allows a provision to challenge the certification of votes. “Objections to individual state returns must be made in writing by at least one Member each of the Senate and House of Representatives. If an objection meets these requirements, the joint session recesses and the two houses separate and debate the question in their respective chambers for a maximum of two hours.”
In the last 20 years, Democrats have objected three times to Electoral College certifications in 2001, 2005, and 2017. Their objections were thrown out because they could not find a senator who was willing to certify their challenge.
Were they wrong for objecting? Not necessarily. Was it legal? Yes. They were all within their rights to object. Interestingly, one of the congressional objectors in 2017, Sen. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), cited “malfunction of 87 voting machines” in her challenge.
Riddle me this: How was that acceptable for Democrats in 2017 to challenge the vote and yet the same objections were labeled as “overturning the vote” for Republicans in 2020? The word for that is deception.
But, the people are coming to a new realization. Finally, Democrat operatives (think: CNN, MSNBC and their other media pals) are being exposed for their disinformation and censuring machine and for going after those who don’t agree with them. Now with this new realization the power is coming back to the people.
I see this awakening every day when talking to ordinary voters in the grocery store, the post office, and out in the neighborhoods during my daily activities. When I wear my MAGA hat and people tell me they love my hat.
I tell them Make America Great Again is not just a movement. It’s truth. And it’s growing.
Longtime conservative activist Di Lothrop lives in Nashua’s Ward 5.
