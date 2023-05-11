JUDGING by the remarks made by Saint Anselm College senior Adysn Kilty in her op-ed (May 8, 2023), I’m guessing her ears are closed to any college teachings on intolerance.

Intolerance is an unwillingness to accept views or beliefs that differ from one’s own. I was appalled at Kilty’s overly-progressive views on one person and her narrow-minded refusal to tolerate or respect differing political opinions.

Longtime conservative activist

Di Lothrop lives in Nashua’s Ward 5.

Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Rep. Mike Moffett: Concord Communist hypocrisy

ON MARCH 24, 1984, my Marine Corps infantry company took off on a night training mission in South Korea. Tragically, the CH-53 helicopter behind mine lost altitude and slammed into a mountaintop. Thirty-three Marines died. Memories endure of helping carry bodies down that mountain.

Monday, May 08, 2023

Fred S. Teeboom: Betraying the vision for the Nashua Millyard

FIFTEEN YEARS ago I sponsored the bond and provided the 10th vote to green light the Broad Street Parkway (BSP). Construction started in spring of 2011 and the BSP opened for traffic in December 2015. My main argument for its construction was to open the Nashua Millyard for the development o…

Hollyann Martin Cramer: Child care crisis continues post-COVID

THERE’S NO question that New Hampshire’s child care crisis has been discussed in the news, at the state house, in workplaces, and at kitchen tables in recent months. I have a unique perspective in this space as my life intersects the child care crisis in three distinct ways.

Friday, May 05, 2023
Janet Ward: Public schools’ intent was to foster unity

ON APRIL 25, the New Hampshire Senate Education Committee heard testimony regarding HB 367 and HB 464. Both bills propose the expansion of funding for Education Freedom Accounts, the Granite State’s school voucher program. This expansion is being considered even though the committee convened…

Thursday, May 04, 2023
Nathan R. Shrader: A dreadful week in American politics

I WAS FORTUNATE to begin my career in politics around the age of 14 when I helped a neighbor in my native North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, with his unsuccessful reelection campaign for local commissioner. Even though he lost that campaign, I caught the political bug and haven’t been able to s…

Peter Lemiska: Democrats must know by now Biden is wrong

IT SEEMED like a good idea at the time. Not long ago, Democrats were desperate to unseat the Republican president, the man responsible for such unbearable anguish among liberals and progressives. They saw Joe Biden as their best opportunity to do that. They called him an elder statesman, a d…

Wednesday, May 03, 2023