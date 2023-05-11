JUDGING by the remarks made by Saint Anselm College senior Adysn Kilty in her op-ed (May 8, 2023), I’m guessing her ears are closed to any college teachings on intolerance.
Intolerance is an unwillingness to accept views or beliefs that differ from one’s own. I was appalled at Kilty’s overly-progressive views on one person and her narrow-minded refusal to tolerate or respect differing political opinions.
Kilty claims that former president Donald Trump’s CNN Town Hall visit to St. Anselm disrespects students. It is unfortunate that students like her are disrespectful to the rights of freedom of speech.
Kilty claims that the “Anselmian” community rises above divisive politics, and yet her entire discourse is all about her obvious hatred of Trump and her fractured partisan views of him. Her misguided demonization of everything Trump proved that she knows nothing about politics, nor the man himself. She needs to pay more attention to history and less on Democrat talking points.
President Trump’s policies worked and are proven on public record. During his presidency, we had no wars. We had energy independence. For the first time in 70 years, the United States became a net energy exporter; we were the number one producer of oil and natural gas in the world. The southern border was closed. We did not have millions of illegals — which includes drug dealers and human traffickers — crossing our borders. We had tax cuts and tax relief for the middle class. We had massive deregulation that reduced the direct cost of regulatory compliance in this country by $50 billion.
Trump saw regulation as an intrusion on the freedoms of private citizens and enterprises. We had an unprecedented economic boom and the strongest economy in decades.
Among Kilty’s claims, she states that Trump has “repeatedly shown himself to be anti-American” and he holds “dangerous and harmful views” but that’s just emotional postulating. Empty words void of logic.
Anti-American is a label far-removed from the real President Trump. All of his policies were generated for, and invested in, the future of American workers and families. He brought strength back to this country he loves. We were a strong and respected force to be reckoned with under Trump. Unlike the current president who mumbles and stumbles and falls asleep during world summits. The world is laughing at the United States thanks to the failures of Biden.
Kilty parrots the false message by the media of Trump’s “incitement of violence during January 6” when, in reality, he did not tell the crowds to attack the U.S. Capitol. Check out the video and the transcript of his speech that day: “peacefully and patriotically make your voices be heard”…
Finally, Trump was, and still is, a Washington outsider. His successful business enterprises were achieved with hard work. Unfortunately, career politicians don’t like him because he threatens to stop their insider special deals and money-making deals with their lobbyist pals.
Just because you don’t like someone’s personality does not give you the right to stop people from hearing other opinions. Put on your big girl pants and listen with an open mind.
