A NEW HAMPSHIRE Republican friend of mine said it best: “I cannot believe so many people really do think the most important thing in life is to end it.”
Democrats have been on a voter registration tear since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade. There’s just one problem for them — it’s the only issue they have! Their party can’t run on Joe Biden and inflation.
A few of my fellow Republican candidates for state office in New Hampshire are afraid to bring up the abortion issue for fear of losing votes. I personally will not back off because I think it’s important to expose the Democrat lies.
Democrat pro-choice people claim pro-lifers are criminalizing abortion. They claim Republicans are taking away women’s freedom. They are using a deceptive narrative heavy on emotions and light on facts.
It is all that Democrats have in their arsenal. We need to remind voters that abortion is still legal and probably won’t ever go away; it just might be a little harder for some. But it will still be available.
To put it into perspective, say you or a family member, God forbid, had a medical problem that required special treatment or life-saving surgery. You go to your local hospital and find they cannot do the surgery and they send you to another hospital that can treat the condition. It could be 20 miles, 50 miles, or 100 miles away. This doesn’t mean you have lost your freedom to have it done. Your choice was narrowed, but the surgery remains available to you.
The lie from abortion advocates that women’s freedoms have been taken away in New Hampshire is negated. Women still have a choice to go somewhere else. It might be inconvenient to them, but they’ll still have the opportunity to kill their baby.
Another misconception is that the pro-choice movement is “powerful.” That is just another lie. The pro-life movement (which includes Democrats and Republicans) is huge and in the majority. Check out Democrats for Life in America (DLFA) who are focused on ending the mass lethal injustice of abortion.
You don’t hear about those organizations because the Democrat-controlled media won’t promote them. They control the narrative by keeping their dirty little secrets to themselves and instead bombard the masses with pro-abortion lies.
I was pro-choice a hundred years ago, until I discovered the horrific and violent practice of dismemberment abortions on viable preborn humans. I am happy I changed my views.
I especially abhor abortion when it is used as a contraception method. Abortion is one thing for a few exceptions — as in saving the life of a mother, which I support — but it is repugnant to see young women who have multiple pregnancies by multiple men use abortion as casually as a contraceptive.
It is the moral decadence of our society. If we don’t push back on abortion lies and we remain quiet, then we appear to condone it.
Long-time conservative activist Di Lothrop (R) is a candidate for state representative in Nashua’s Ward 5.
