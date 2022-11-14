WE SEEM to believe slavery is outlawed. It isn’t. The work of prisoners incarcerated for crimes when "leant out" to local government or businesses is unpaid. This is wrong. Re-imbursement to government for the expenses of incarcerating criminals by said persons once released is also wrong.

Then there are health risks and expenses to bearing and raising a child, which while a very personal decision is being horned in on by our government. There is slavery involved here; infliction of physical and psychological torture, financial theft, the revocation of the basic human and Constitutional right to freedom of association, cruel and unusual punishment, and child abuse. These are the reasons we passed laws against slavery.

Diane M. Starkey lives in Rochester.

Sunday, November 13, 2022
David Harsanyi: Elon Musk is right. divided government is best

THERE ARE no saviors or miracles in democracy, only a grueling, soul-sucking, forever war of attrition. That is the enduring lesson of the 2022 midterms, as it is every election. And, though the results will be overinterpreted by pundits, and partisans will have all their priors confirmed, i…

Rick DiPentima: We all lost on Tuesday

LAST SUNDAY we turned the clocks back one hour, ending daylight saving time. Then on Tuesday the country voted to turn back the clock of democracy by almost 250 years.

Friday, November 11, 2022
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Chloe Ezzo: Unborn are our society's most marginalized population

EARLIER this year, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testified before the Senate that embracing an abortion culture across our nation will allow more women to enter the work force and increase the labor participation rate. It perpetuates the misleading idea that women need to have abortio…

Wednesday, November 09, 2022
Tuesday, November 08, 2022
Monday, November 07, 2022
Jason M. Taylor: Care for the young should be the pride of our state

OVER THE past few years, there have been many conversations about what is next for the Sununu Youth Services Center. The state’s only juvenile correctional treatment facility has been the subject of controversy. Amidst all the turmoil, however, it seems we have lost sight of the kids and the…

Sunday, November 06, 2022