WE SEEM to believe slavery is outlawed. It isn’t. The work of prisoners incarcerated for crimes when "leant out" to local government or businesses is unpaid. This is wrong. Re-imbursement to government for the expenses of incarcerating criminals by said persons once released is also wrong.
Then there are health risks and expenses to bearing and raising a child, which while a very personal decision is being horned in on by our government. There is slavery involved here; infliction of physical and psychological torture, financial theft, the revocation of the basic human and Constitutional right to freedom of association, cruel and unusual punishment, and child abuse. These are the reasons we passed laws against slavery.
Parting children from guardians must be done in some cases, i.e., criminals, those neglecting their responsibilities, physically, or emotionally unable to perform rationally.
However, compelling people to choose between poverty and giving up the responsibility of any child for whatever reason is another form of slavery -of the parent and the child. De-facto abuse of both.
To even begin to mitigate this alone, government must institute a parental stipend, health, housing, and nutritional guarantees – not just provisions. Absolutely not left to charity. (They may assist, but not impose upon the rights of clients.) Certainly, education must be rigorously improved, and none of these criteria left to the vagaries of politics.
We pay teachers because they prepared for the rigors of the vocation they chose. They must meet many requirements to be trusted with our children, no matter their age. Medical personnel, engineers, fire responders, police, and countless other jobs require training that must be paid for and experienced on the job with supervision until the worker is deemed competent.
Parents? They could be serial murderers and violent domestic abusers for all we care, until our noses are rubbed into it.
Adoptive and foster parents are screened, background checked, and under supervision in the case of the latter. Yet we still find abused and neglected children, which are then our collective responsibility to help. How much do we really help?
There is a phenomenon known as “compassion burnout.” When the persons being cared for are combative, have very little chance of becoming ‘better,’ especially when tools and training are inadequate, and supervision of the caretakers is also abusive or negligent, it is virtually guaranteed to happen. This leads to a shortage of workers, exacerbating the entire situation.
This is the challenge of modern life, in an overpopulated, crowded world where many individuals with power and ambition look out for themselves alone.
Yet now, those untrained and inexperienced in child or medical care want to force people to continue a pregnancy, regardless of personal circumstances. If this isn’t a crime on the part of politicians and others involved, it damn sure ought to be. Females, or simply human beings with wombs, are people too!
THERE ARE no saviors or miracles in democracy, only a grueling, soul-sucking, forever war of attrition. That is the enduring lesson of the 2022 midterms, as it is every election. And, though the results will be overinterpreted by pundits, and partisans will have all their priors confirmed, i…
WE ALL want good health for ourselves and our families. Now is the time to make sure you have a solid foundation for good health and wellness in place, giving you and your family peace of mind heading into the new year.
EARLIER this year, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testified before the Senate that embracing an abortion culture across our nation will allow more women to enter the work force and increase the labor participation rate. It perpetuates the misleading idea that women need to have abortio…
WEARY VOLUNTEERS and candidates alike will gather in dimly-lit restaurants, hotel ballrooms, bowling alleys and theaters on Tuesday night to perform a critical final act in their campaigns — the concession.
OVER THE past few years, there have been many conversations about what is next for the Sununu Youth Services Center. The state’s only juvenile correctional treatment facility has been the subject of controversy. Amidst all the turmoil, however, it seems we have lost sight of the kids and the…
THE NEWS HAS been plentiful about the health care workforce shortage. We hear about this deep-seated problem on the national level as well as here in New Hampshire. According to National Nurses United, there are 4.4 million registered nurses in the United States but only 3 million are curren…